Joseph Fagan and Drew Dillon rehearse a scene in production of “Rent: School Edition” running June 13-23 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. (Photo: Scott Miller)

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "Rent: School Edition," June 13-23 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The pop rock musical won Tony and Pulitzer awards when it was first on Broadway in 1994, and it deals with AIDS, trans issues and homelessness. The songs include "La Vie Boheme," "Tango: Maureen" and the title song, "Rent." Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $12 general admission, $16 reserved seats in advance, $2 extra at the door. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Information: DreamWrights.org or 717-848-2023.

The Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition and Outstanding Teen Competition will be held June 13-15 at the Pullo Center. (Photo: submitted)

The Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition and Outstanding Teen Competition will bring young women from around the state to the stage at the Pullo Center June 13-15. The competition is one of the largest scholarship providers for young women in the state. Times: preliminaries, 7 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday, finals 8 p.m. Saturday at the center on the campus of Penn State York. Tickets: $55-$65. Information: http://pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

The Gatsby Garden Party on June 14 benefits the York County History Center. (Photo: www.yorkhistorycenter.org)

Step back to the 1920s for A Gatsby Garden Party, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St. Along with food, wine and signature cocktails, the event offers live and silent auctions of original art, overnight stays and more to benefit the York County History Center. Dressing for the theme is encouraged but not required. Tickets: $75, table sponsorships available. Information: Rich Carroll, 717-848-1587, ext 226, or rcarroll@yorkhistorycenter.org.

Lilly Gorski and Jeff Gilbert star in "My Fair Lady," playing June 14-23 at The Belmont Theatre. (Photo: submitted)

Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins come to The Belmont Theatre for "My Fair Lady," June 14-23. The Lerner and Loewe musical features such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" and "The Rain in Spain." Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors 62+, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

Hypnotist Rich Guzzi comes to the Capitol Theatre on Friday. (Photo: facebook.com)

CapComedy presents The Rich Guzzi Comedy Hypnosis Experience, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Guzzi hypnotizes volunteers from the audience on stage, then gives them suggestions to act out. Tickets: $10, for mature audiences. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Screaming Orphans will perform at Saturday's Penn-Mar Irish Festival. (Photo: submitted)

The 19th annual Penn-Mar Irish Festival returns Saturday to the Markets at Shrewsbury, 12025 Susquehanna Trail. The day features everything Irish, from food, clothing and books to live music and dance. There will be a children's tent and a cultural arts and speakers tent featuring presentation on Celtic culture. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets: $10 in advance, $15 at the gate, free for ages 15 and under. Information: PennMarIrishFestival.com.

Diahann Carroll and James Earl Jones star in "Claudine," playing Saturday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

The Capitol Theatre's Black Film Series presents "Claudine," 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the theater, 50 N. George St. The 1974 movie stars Diahann Carroll as a single mother of six on welfare in Harlem and James Earl Jones as a garbage collector who is intimidated by the idea of dating her. Tickets: $5, free for students with ID and kids under 12. Information: appellcenter.org.

Cary Grant stars in "North by Northwest," on screen Saturday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

CapFilm presents Alfred Hitchcock's "North by Northwest," 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint and Grant's gray flannel suit star in the 1959 classic chase film. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

"McFarland USA" is playing Sunday as part of the Capitol Theatre's Spanish Language Series. (Photo: imdb.com)

"McFarland USA" comes to the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts as part of the Spanish Language Film Series. Kevin Costner plays a track coach exiled to a predominantly Latino high school in Cailfornia's Central Valley, where he discovers exceptional running abilities among the students. In Spanish with English subtitles. Tickets: $5, free for students with ID and kids under 12. Information: appellcenter.org.

Springettsbury Township continues its free annual Summer Concert Series on Sunday, June 16, with the Beatles Brigade, a hard-rock tribute to The Beatles. On Wednesday, June 19, the Navy Band Sea Chanters, the U.S. Navy's official chorus, will perform. The series runs at 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays through Aug. 4 at the Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater, 1501 Mount Zion Road. Information: www.springettsbury.com.

