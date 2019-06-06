Movies opening in York this week
"Dark Phoenix," starring Sophie Turner and James McAvoy, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"The Secret Life of Pets 2," with the voices of Patton Oswalt and Kevin Hart, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"The Tomorrow Man," starring John Lithgow and Blythe Danner, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.
