King Street Jam is a 12-hour cultural event that bills itself as the largest one-day music festival in York County.

On Saturday, June 22, the Parliament Arts Organization will present a series of local musical acts in addition to nationally known artists such as The Ohio Players, Low Cut Connie, Susto, Parker Millsap, Liz Cooper, the Stampede and Erika Wennerstrom.

Collin Holder, the executive director of the Parliament, said ticket sales are “great.”

“The mission of the Parliament is to empower artists,” Holder said. “We want to create a destination for people.”

Music isn’t the only attraction for the festival. The Royal Square District will be transformed to display nonprofit organizations, art vendors, murals, galleries and storefronts.

“Our goal is for people to interact with both the art and the artists,” Holder said. “People should expect a community event.”

King Street Jam runs 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in the Royal Square District of York City. Tickets can be purchased for $20 online at www.kingstreetjam.com, in person at 116 E. King St. or at the event for $25.

