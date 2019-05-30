The York County History Center wants to teach everyone some new skills with its Summer Maker Series, starting with the Bake Oven Class on Saturday, June 1. Participants will use the summer kitchen oven at the Colonial Complex, at the corner of Market Street and Pershing Avenue, to make fresh herb and garlic scones and pizzas to share. Time: 10 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. For ages 5 and up. Cost: free for members, $2 for nonmembers. Preregistration required, contact Christine Cooper at 717-848-1587, ext. 306, or ccooper@yorkhistorycenter.org.

The York County Libraries kick off SummerQuest: A Universe of Stories, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Nixon County Park. Kids are invited to bring their library card to pick up a program packet for the summer library program. Therapy dogs will be there, and the nature center will be open. Free. Information: www.yorklibraries.org

Buy Photo York Symphony concertmaster Denise Dillenbeck performs during a rehearsal at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Friday, March 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York Symphony Orchestra brings its 2018-19 season to a close with "1812 Overture! Ein Heldenleben," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert includes "Ein Heldenleben (A Hero's Life)" by Richard Strauss and Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture." Tickets start at $5. Information: appellcenter.org.

A.J. Croce, musician and son of folk music legend Jim Croce, is performing a tribute to his late father, featuring songs from both father and son, as well as the musicians that influenced them, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 1. (Photo: Submitted)

Singer and songwriter A.J. Croce brings "Croce Plays Croce" to stage at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Croce is the son of folk singer Jim Croce, and he will be performing both his father's songs and his own work. Tickets: $35-$45. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Ma & Pa Railroad Village opens for the season on Sunday, June 2. (Photo: submitted)

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village in Airville reopens Sunday, June 2, after eight months of repairs and rebuilding following a devastating flash flood on Aug. 31. Volunteers and workers restored more than 900 feet of train tracks and bridges to allow trains to run from Muddy Creek Forks to just south of Laurel. On Sunday, the village is open 1-5 p.m., with trains leaving for excursions at quarter after each hour. The village also offers a general store, mill and grain elevator where costumed docents tell visitors about life in the village 100 years ago. The village is open Sundays through Labor Day, with many special events planned. Train rides: $7 adults, $5 children, children under 5 ride free. Information: www.maandparailroad.com.

The York County Honors Choir will give its season finale concert, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Members of the Junior Honors Choir and Senior Honor Choir are picked after auditions from every school district in the county, and the groups have performed at Carnegie Hall, the Washington National Cathedral and in Europe. Tickets: $22 adults, $12 students/children/alumni. Information: appellcenter.org.

Buy Photo The inaugural Gusa World Music Festival at Foundary Park in York City, Friday, June 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Gusa World Music Festival brings musicians from around the world as well as local favorites to York City's PeoplesBank Park for a free summer concert celebrating diversity. Times: 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, noon Sunday, June 8, at the stadium, 5 Brooks Robinson Way. Information: www.gusaworldmusicfestival.com.

Get a taste of history during First Friday: Tavern Tasting & S'mores, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Golden Plough Tavern, 157 W. Market St. The York County History Center site will have free access to the historic tavern along with beer tastings from Brewery Products, an indoor scavenger hunt, games, music and a bonfire with s'mores in the backyard. Free. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org.

Susquehanna Heritage invites the community to its annual fundraiser, River Experience, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville. The evening includes food, samplings of local wine, beer and cider and live music, as well as a silent auction with boat rentals, custom glassware, sailing lessons, overnight stays and more available. Tickets: $75. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/river-experience-2019-tickets-57720050224.

Singer-songwriter Todd Snider will perform at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York City on Saturday, June 8. (Photo: Stacie Huckeba)

XPN presents musician Todd Snider, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Folk artist Snider is touring to promote his latest album, "Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3." Tickets start at $25. Information: appellcenter.org.

The 21st Made in America Event runs June 12-15 at farms, factories and museums around York County and the region. Businesses and other sites will open their doors for tours and demonstrations, many of them free. For information including a list of participating sites, go to www.yorkpa.org/events/made-in-america-event.

Kendall O'Keefe rehearses a scene in "Rent," playing June 13-23 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "Rent: School Edition," June 13-23 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The pop rock musical won Tony and Pulitzer awards when it was first on Broadway in 1994, and it deals with AIDS, trans issues and homelessness. The songs include "La Vie Boheme," "Tango: Maureen" and the title song, "Rent." Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $12 general admission, $16 reserved seats in advance, $2 extra at the door. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Information: DreamWrights.org or 717-848-2023.

The Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition and Outstanding Teen Competition will bring young women from around the state to the stage at the Pullo Center June 13-15. The competition is one of the largest scholarship providers for young women in the state. Times: preliminaries, 7 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday, finals 8 p.m. Saturday at the center on the campus of Penn State York. Tickets: $55-$65. Information: http://pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

The Gatsby Garden Party on June 14 benefits the York County History Center. (Photo: www.yorkhistorycenter.org)

Step back to the 1920s for A Gatsby Garden Party, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St. Along with food, wine and signature cocktails, the event offers live and silent auctions of original art, overnight stays and more to benefit the York County History Center. Dressing for the theme is encouraged but not required. Tickets: $75, table sponsorships available. Information: Rich Carroll, 717-848-1587, ext 226, or rcarroll@yorkhistorycenter.org.

Lilly Gorski and Jeff Gilbert star in "My Fair Lady," playing June 14-23 at The Belmont Theatre. (Photo: submitted)

Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins come to The Belmont Theatre for "My Fair Lady," June 14-23. The Lerner and Loewe musical features such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" and "The Rain in Spain." Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors 62+, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org/

The Parliament Arts Organization will bring national and local musicians to the stage for King Street Jam, Saturday, June 22, in the Royal Square District. The event runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will have two stages with musicians such as The Ohio Players, Low Cut Connie, Susto, Parker Milsap, Liz Cooper and the Stampede and more. Local art vendors, food trucks and a "Treasure Island" beer area will be part of the event. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 that day. Information: www.kingstreetjam.com.

Spoutwood Farm has joined with Marshy Point Park for the Summer Solstice Faerie Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23. Spoutwood Farm founded the festival and held the celebration at the North Codorus Township farm for 27 years before ending it in 2018. The new celebration of all things fae will include live music, dancing, craft vendors and many ways to share the magic of nature. Times: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days at Marshy Point Park, 7130 Marshy Point Road, Baltimore. Tickets: $20 adults, $5 children 3-12, free for children under 3, weekend passes $30 for adults through June 17. Information: www.spoutwood.org.

Blondie comes to the Strand Theatre on June 23. (Photo: facebook.com)

Punk legends Blondie will take the stage at the Strand Theatre on Sunday, June 23. Singer-songwriter Debbie Harry and guitarist and co-writer Christ Stein lead the band, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and has sold more than 45 million albums worldwide. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $69.50. Information: appellcenter.org.

Blogger and Facebook celebrity Tiffany Jenkins speaks candidly about her life as a wife, mother, author and recovering addict during "Tiffany Jenkins: This Show Is Awkward AF," 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Pullo Center on the campus of Penn State York. Jenkins is known for her funny viral videos, and she will share new stories and take audience questions. Tickets: $37-$87. Information: http://pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Buy Photo Jesse Rothacker, of Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary based in Lancaster County, works with volunteer Hailey Graff, 9, of North Codorus Township, during a Reptile Week performance at Nixon Park Nature Center at Richard M. Nixon County Park in Springfield Township, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Reptiles and amphibians from around the globe will make the trek to Nixon County Park for the annual Reptile Week, June 29-July 7. Each day, there will be live animals to see, interactive education stations and crafts, and weekend days feature special events such as a live reptile show and Before You Get a Pet. Admission: $5, free for ages 4 and younger and park members. Information: https://yorkcountypa.gov/parks-recreation.

