Movies opening in York this week
Custom guitars, Louise Brooks' chaperon, Elton John, Octavia Spencer and the biggest movie star of all, Godzilla, are on screens this weekend.
Staff report
Published 3:13 p.m. ET May 30, 2019
"Carmine Street Guitars," a documentary about custom guitar maker Rick Kelly, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"The Chaperone," starring Haley Lu Richardson and Miranda Otto, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"Godzilla: King of the Monsters," starring Vera Farmiga and Ken Watanabe, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Ma," starring Octavia Spencer and Luke Evans, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Rocketman," starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
