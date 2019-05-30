"Carmine Street Guitars" opens Friday at Small Star Art House. (Photo: facebook.com)

"Carmine Street Guitars," a documentary about custom guitar maker Rick Kelly, is playing at Small Star Art House.

"The Chaperone," starring Haley Lu Richardson and Elizabeth McGovern, opens Friday at Small Star Art House. (Photo: Masterpiece Films)

"The Chaperone," starring Haley Lu Richardson and Miranda Otto, is playing at Small Star Art House.

Sally Hawkins, left, and Ken Watanabe star in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." The movie opens Thursday at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters," starring Vera Farmiga and Ken Watanabe, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Octavia Spencer stars in "Ma," playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

"Ma," starring Octavia Spencer and Luke Evans, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Taron Egerton stars in "Rocketman." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"Rocketman," starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

