Plein Air York runs Thursday through Sunday as about 50 artists from the region come to York City to paint in the outdoors. The artists will be in Royal Square on Thursday, May 16; at Restaurant Row and Central Market on Friday, May 17; in the WeCo district and Beaver Street on Saturday, May 18; and anywhere in the city on Sunday, with an art exhibit and sale of works at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Appell Center, Gallery B, Creative York, the Handsome Cab and Rockfish Public House. Information: www.facebook.com/events/261951147800112/

Karla Baker, Deb Volker, Vicki Schneider, Liz Reed and Julie Muszynski rehearse a scene in TAFE's "Little Old Ladies in Tennis Shoes." (Photo: D Scott Miller)

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents "Little Old Ladies in Tennis Shoes," Friday through Sunday, May 17-19. The play by local playwright Sandra Fenichel Asher is a warm and witty comedy about friendship between generations. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Phineas Davis K-8, 300 S. Ogontz St. Asher and the cast and crew will have a question-and-answer session after the Saturday matinee. Tickets: $8 in advance. Information: tafepa.org.

The Taste of Pennsylvania Wine and Music Festival returns to the York Expo Center Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19. More than 250 Pennsylvania wines will be available for tasting, along with local food and live bands. Admission is free; for the wine tastings, general admission, 1-6 p.m. each day, $18, VIP, noon-6 p.m., $23; designated driver, $10, free water and soda. Prefer beer? Brew Kids on the Block has 20 small breweries with at least four samples each, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, $28. Information: www.yorkwinefest.com.

PATABS presents "Shrek, the Musical" Saturday and Sunday at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center in Hanover. (Photo: submitted)

PATABS (Pennsylvania Theatrical Arts by Brittany Stevens) presents "Shrek, the Musical," Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. More than 50 cast members from the area bring the fairy tale to the stage. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $19 adults, $14 children. Information: 717-637-7086 or www.theeich.org.

Matthias Schoenaerts stars in "The Mustang," playing at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: Focus Features)

CapFilms presents "The Mustang," starring Matthias Schoenaerts as an inmate who gets involved in a rehabilitation program training wild horses. Showtime: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Tom Schilling stars in "Never Look Away," playing at CapFilms. (Photo: Sony Classics)

CapFilms presents "Never Look Away," starring Tom Schilling as an artist who witnesses Nazi Germany as a child, escapes from East Germany to the West at the time of the Berlin Wall and becomes part of a new movement in contemporary art. Showtime: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Nosotros los Pobres (We the Poor)" is part of the Spanish Language Film Series at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: appellcenter.org)

The Spanish Language Film Series brings "Nosotros los Pobres (We the Poor)" to the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. the 1948 film stars Pedro Infante as a carpenter whose family works to clear his name after he is charged with murder. Spanish with English subtitles. Showtime: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Tickets: $5, free for students with ID and children under 12. Information: appellcenter.org.

York College's Chamber Singers will present a homecoming concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, 925 S. George St. The 16-voice a capella ensemble is completing a tour of western Pennsylvania. Free.

