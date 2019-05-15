Kathryn Prescott and Henry Lau star in "A Dog's Journey." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queesngate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

"A Dog's Journey," starring Betty Gilpin and Dennis Quaid, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Keanu Reeves stars in "John Wick 3 - Parabellum." The movie opens May 16 at Regal West Manchester. (Photo: Lionsgate)

"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," starring Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton star in "The Sun Is Also a Star," opening Thursday, May 16, at Regal West Manchester. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

"The Sun Is Also a Star," starring Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

