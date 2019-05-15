Movies opening in York this week
"A Dog's Journey," starring Betty Gilpin and Dennis Quaid, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'A Dog's Journey' gives fantastical trilogy emotional bite
"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," starring Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'John Wick 3' doesn't break the violent action film formula
"The Sun Is Also a Star," starring Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: ‘The Sun is Also a Star’ aesthetically shines, but it’s dimmed by dialogue
