Anne Hathaway, left, and Rebel Wilson star in "The Hustle." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

"The Hustle," starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.

Kathryn Newton and Justice Smith star in "Pokemon Detective Pikachu." The movie opens Thursday, May 9, at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Pokemon Detective Pikachu," starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Diane Keaton, Karen Beyer, Sharon Blackwood and Celia Weston star in "poms." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Stix Films)

"Poms," starring Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.

Judi Dench stars in "Red Joan," opening May 10 at Small Star Art House. (Photo: IFC Films)

"Red Joan," starring Judi Dench and Sophie Cookson, is playing at Small Star Art House.

Nicholas Hoult and Derek Jacobi star in "Tolkien." The movie opens May 10 at Regal West Manchester. (Photo: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

"Tolkien," starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.

