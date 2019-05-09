Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Movies opening in York this week
Conartists, senior cheerleaders, Tolkien, Dench and Pikachu are all on screens in York this week.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Movies opening in York this week
Staff report
Published 2:36 p.m. ET May 9, 2019
"The Hustle," starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Pokemon Detective Pikachu," starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Detective Pikachu' uncovers intoxicating world, but can't catch all the story beats
"Poms," starring Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: ‘Poms’ brings on spirited moments, but lacks magic of a certain cheerleading movie franchise
"Red Joan," starring Judi Dench and Sophie Cookson, is playing at Small Star Art House.
More: 'Red Joan' presents Judi Dench in a morally complex role
"Tolkien," starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Tolkien' review: Before Middle-earth, the 'Lord of the Rings'-bearer goes to war
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/09/movies-opening-york-week/1145226001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.