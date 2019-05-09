LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"The Hustle," starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.

"Pokemon Detective Pikachu," starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Detective Pikachu' uncovers intoxicating world, but can't catch all the story beats

"Poms," starring Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: ‘Poms’ brings on spirited moments, but lacks magic of a certain cheerleading movie franchise

"Red Joan," starring Judi Dench and Sophie Cookson, is playing at Small Star Art House.

More: 'Red Joan' presents Judi Dench in a morally complex role

"Tolkien," starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Tolkien' review: Before Middle-earth, the 'Lord of the Rings'-bearer goes to war

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/09/movies-opening-york-week/1145226001/