What's happening in York this week
The Bar Stools marks its 20th anniversary with "The Supremes," a musical spoof combining the talents of the York County Bar Foundation and The Belmont Theatre. CGA lawyer Thomas O'Shea has written, produced and directed the show, with such numbers as "Stop! In the Name of Law!" The Bar Stools are members of the York County Bar Association, and the fundraiser benefits the foundation's charitable work. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 9-11, at the Belmont, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $30. Information: 717-854-5715 or www.thebelmont.org.
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "The Spitfire Grill," May 9-12 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The musical is set in a small town in Wisconsin where the main character is working at a diner where the owner is ready to retire. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.
CapComedy presents Earl David Reed, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Reed has appeared on "The Tonight Show," "Fox's Comic Strip Live," HBO and Showtime, and he's known for his interactions with the audience. Jesse Blanco opens. Tickets: $10. For mature audiences. Information: appellcenter.org.
Steam Into History marks the completion of the first transcontinental railroad with 150th Anniversary of Promontory this weekend. The Golden Spike was driven in to finish the railroad on May 10, 1869, at Promontory Summit, Utah. Steam Into History will run 2½-hour excursions leaving at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11, from the New Freedom depot to Hanover Junction and back. Tickets: $28 adults, $15 children 3-13. Information: www.steamintohistory.com.
Orangemite Studios presents "Pericles: Prince of Tyre," May 10-18 at Brookside Park, 4054 Fox Run Road, Dover. This Shakespeare play tells of an adventurous prince who through a twist of fate is forced to travel the globe and encounters storms, love, pirates and more. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Tickets: $15. Information: orangemite.org.
MAEscapes and the Penn State Master Gardeners will hold the 23rd annual Native Plant Sale, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the York County Annex, 112 Pleasant Acres Road. A large selection of native plants will be for sale, from trees and shrubs to heirloom vegetables and herbs, and experts will be on hand to offer guidance. Information: www.facebook.com/MAEscapes, 717-840-7408 or cxs51@psu.edu
Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association welcomes Trinity River Band for its final concert of the season, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Goodwill Fire Co., 2318 S. Queen St. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and firefighters and ladies auxiliary members will sell food. Tickets: $15 for SMBA members, $18 nonmembers. Information: 717-395-7128 or 717-515-3324 or www.sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.
Steam Into History offers two Mother's Day excursions on Sunday. May 12. The trains give a look at the 1860s, when President Abraham Lincoln rode the tracks on the way to Gettysburg. Trips: 11:30 a.m. to Glen Rock, $26 adults, $15 children 3-12; 1 p.m. to Hanover Junction, $28 adults, $15 children 3-12. All trips leave from New Freedom Depot, 2 W. Main St., New Freedom. Information: www.steamintohistory.com.
The 44th annual Olde York Street Fair returns to downtown York on Sunday, May 12. The Mother's Day tradition takes place 12:30-6 p.m. in and around Continental Square. The fair offers 100 craft vendors selling everything from balloon yo-yos to vintage windows and food vendors with traditional street food as well as original creations. New this year is You Are the Hamster, a human-powered frozen drink machine. A variety of live entertainment is planned along with a Kids Fun Block. Free shuttles will run from the HACC York Campus, 2010 Pennsylvania Ave., through the day. Information: www.yorkcity.org/OldeYorkStreetFair.
The York County History Center will open its ice cream parlor during the Olde York Street Fair, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Historical Society Museum & Library, 250 E. Market St. The center will also open the Colonial Complex and celebrate French Alliance Day at the Colonial Courthouse during the fair. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org.
