Give Local York logo (Photo: submitted)

Give Local York celebrates its second Big Give Day beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday and running until midnight. There are 320 nonprofits taking part in the event, and activities are planned all day all over the county. The Big Give Day takes over First Friday throughout downtown York Friday evening, with events, performances and more planned. The day ends with the Give Local York Big Give Party and Grand Finale at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Download a program of events: www.givelocalyork.org/info/gly-events.

Take a break for Springtime Tea, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St. The tea will be catered by Tea by the Sea and includes hot tea, scones, tomato bisque, finger sandwiches and desserts. Professional organizer and productivity expert Bobbie Dull will share tips on time management. Tickets: $25. Information: yorklibraries.org/york-martin.

The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue comes to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center Saturday. (Photo: www.corvettesdoowop.com)

The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue brings the music of the 1950s to Hanover on Saturday, May 4. The Corvettes perform in the tradition of Sha Na Na, with comedy and music combining on stage. Showtime: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Tickets: $28. Information: www.theeich.org.

Buy Photo The York Symphony Orchestra will present "Sports Orchestrated" on Saturday, May 4. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York Symphony Orchestra presents "Sports Orchestrated," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert features the greatest sports music ever, from "Rocky" to "Chariots of Fire," and it promises appearances from surprise celebrities. Tickets start at $5. Information: appellcenter.org.

Classic Albums Live presents "The Beatles: Abbey Road," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Capitol Theatre. Classic Albums Live brings albums from the '60s and '70s and re-creates them live on stage. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $38. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Bar Stools marks its 20th anniversary with "The Supremes," a musical spoof combining the talents of the York County Bar Foundation and The Belmont Theatre. CGA lawyer Thomas O'Shea has written, produced and directed the show, with such numbers as "Stop! In the Name of Law!" The Bar Stools are members of the York County Bar Association, and the fundraiser benefits the foundation's charitable work. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 9-11, at the Belmont, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $30. Information: 717-854-5715 or www.thebelmont.org.

A monarch butterfly perches on milkweed, one of the native plants that will be available at the native plant sale May 11. (Photo: submitted)

MAEscapes and the Penn State Master Gardeners will hold the 23rd annual Native Plant Sale, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the York County Annex, 112 Pleasant Acres Road. A large selection of native plants will be for sale, from trees and shrubs to heirloom vegetables and herbs, and experts will be on hand to offer guidance. Information: www.facebook.com/MAEscapes, 717-840-7408 or cxs51@psu.edu

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "The Spitfire Grill," May 9-12. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "The Spitfire Grill," May 9-12 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The musical is set in a small town in Wisconsin where the main character is working at a diner where the owner is ready to retire. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.

Orangemite Studios presents "Pericles: Prince of Tyre," May 10-18. (Photo: http://orangemite.org)

Orangemite Studios presents "Pericles: Prince of Tyre," May 10-18 at Brookside Park, 4054 Fox Run Road, Dover. This Shakespeare play tells of an adventurous prince who through a twist of fate is forced to travel the globe and encounters storms, love, pirates and more. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Tickets: $15. Information: orangemite.org.

Buy Photo Addison Leakway, 3, of York gets a hug from her mother Nicole at the 41st annual Olde York Street Fair that attracted near-record crowds Sunday, May 8, 2016. Bil Bowden photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The 44th annual Olde York Street Fair returns to downtown York on Sunday, May 12. The Mother's Day tradition takes place 12:30-6 p.m. in and around Continental Square. The fair offers 100 craft vendors selling everything from balloon yo-yos to vintage windows and food vendors with traditional street food as well as original creations. New this year is You Are the Hamster, a human-powered frozen drink machine. A variety of live entertainment is planned along with a Kids Fun Block. Free shuttles will run from the HACC York Campus, 2010 Pennsylvania Ave., through the day. Information: www.yorkcity.org/OldeYorkStreetFair.

The York County History Center will open its ice cream parlor during the Olde York Street Fair, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Historical Society Museum & Library, 250 E. Market St. The center will also open the Colonial Complex and celebrate French Alliance Day at the Colonial Courthouse during the fair. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org.

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents "Little Old Ladies in Tennis Shoes," May 17-19. The play by local playwright Sandra Fenichel Asher is a warm and witty comedy about friendship between generations. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Phineas Davis K-8, 300 S. Ogontz St. Tickets: $8 in advance. Information: tafepa.org.

The Taste of Pennsylvania Wine and Music Festival returns to the York Expo Center May 18-19. More than 250 Pennsylvania wines will be available for tasting, along with local food and live bands. Admission is free; for the wine tastings, general admission, 1-6 p.m. each day, $18, VIP, noon-6 p.m., $23; designated driver, $10, free water and soda. Prefer beer? Brew Kids on the Block has 20 small breweries with at least four samples each, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, $28. Information: www.yorkwinefest.com.

PATABS (Pennsylvania Theatrical Arts by Brittany Stevens) presents "Shrek, the Musical," May 18-19 at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. More than 50 cast members from the area bring the fairy tale to the stage. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Tickets: $19 adults, $14 children. Information: 717-637-7086 or www.theeich.org.

Spend some time at your local parks for Memorial Day weekend. A free Family Scavenger Hunt runs noon-4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Nixon County Park, with small rewards offered. That is also statewide free fishing day, with no license needed to cast a line at William Kain and Spring Valley County Parks. The museums at Hanover Junction and the New Freedom Train Station will open 1-5 p.m. Monday, May 27.

Buy Photo NSRA Street Rod Nationals East at the York Expo Center, Sunday, June 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The 46th Annual Street Rod Nationals East rolls into town at the end of the month, bringing thousands of unique cars to the York Expo Center May 31-June 2. Spectator hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $19 adults, $6 children 6-12, children 5 and under admitted free. Information: www.nsra-usa.com.

