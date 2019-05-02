York College presents the musical "The Secret Garden," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 2-4, at the Waldner Performing Arts Center on the campus. The children's classic is reimagined by composer Lucy Simon and playwright Marsha Norman. Free, reserve tickets at www.ycp.edu/music.

Give Local York logo (Photo: submitted)

Give Local York celebrates its second Big Give Day beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday and running until midnight. There are 320 nonprofits taking part in the event, and activities are planned all day all over the county. The Big Give Day takes over First Friday throughout downtown York Friday evening, with events, performances and more planned. The day ends with the Give Local York Big Give Party and Grand Finale at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Download a program of events: www.givelocalyork.org/info/gly-events.

Springettsbury Township's Food Truck Fridays begins this week, with food trucks available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 30 at the township park, 1501 Mount Zion Road. Nine or 10 vendors are expected each week, and picnic tables abound. Information: www.springettsbury.com.

The work of artist Brent Brown will be exhibited at Marketview Arts May 3-June 1. (Photo: submitted)

York College's Marketview Arts presents the work of Reading-based artist Brent Brown, who makes puppets from corrugated boards. The exhibit opens with a reception at 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, and will be open through June 1 at the gallery, 37 W. Philadelphia St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, 5-9 p.m. Friday.

Medium Debbie Wojciechowski will appear at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center on May 3. (Photo: mediumdebbie.com)

Debbie Wojciechowski, evidential medium, comes to Hanover on Friday, May 3, with "Connecting with Your Loved Ones." Wojciechowski will deliver messages to random audience members. Showtime: 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Tickets: $35. Information: www.theeich.org.

Take a break for Springtime Tea, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St. The tea will be catered by Tea by the Sea and includes hot tea, scones, tomato bisque, finger sandwiches and desserts. Professional organizer and productivity expert Bobbie Dull will share tips on time management. Tickets: $25. Information: yorklibraries.org/york-martin.

The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue comes to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center Saturday. (Photo: www.corvettesdoowop.com)

The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue brings the music of the 1950s to Hanover on Saturday, May 4. The Corvettes perform in the tradition of Sha Na Na, with comedy and music combining on stage. Showtime: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Tickets: $28. Information: www.theeich.org.

Buy Photo The York Symphony rehearses at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Friday, March 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York Symphony Orchestra presents "Sports Orchestrated," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert features the greatest sports music ever, from "Rocky" to "Chariots of Fire," and it promises appearances from surprise celebrities. Tickets start at $5. Information: appellcenter.org.

Classic Albums Live presents "The Beatles: Abbey Road," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Capitol Theatre. Classic Albums Live brings albums from the '60s and '70s and re-creates them live on stage. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $38. Information: appellcenter.org.

Mary Pickford stars in "My Best Girl," playing May 5 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

CapFilm brings the silent film "My Best Girl" to the screen at the Capitol Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The 1927 movie stars Mary Pickford and Charles "Buddy" Rogers, and organist Don Kinnier will play. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

