Aretha Franklin sings in church, Dennis Quaid plays the bad guy, Kelly Clarkson is an UglyDoll and Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen rom-com it up this week.
"Amazing Grace," a documentary filmed as Aretha Franklin sang at New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts in 1972, is playing at Small Star Art House.
More: How sweet the sound is in Aretha doc 'Amazing Grace'
"The Intruder," starring Dennis Quaid and Meagan Good, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'The Intruder' offers sholocky yet satisfying social horror
"Long Shot," starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Refreshing 'Long Shot' makes Rogen, Theron a winning pair
"UglyDolls," with the voices of Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: In plush-filled ‘UglyDolls,’ the story is only skin-deep
