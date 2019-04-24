CLOSE Central York jazz opens 2018 Box Lunch Review York Dispatch

Spike Lee and Danny Aiello star in "Do the Right Thing," screening Friday at the Capitol Theatre during the Black Film Series. (Photo: imdb.com)

Spike Lee's 1989 cultural touchstone "Do the Right Thing" comes to the Capitol Theatre as part of the Black Film Series, 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $5, free for students and kids under 12. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Pinkalicious the Musical" comes to the Capitol Theatre April 27. (Photo: appell.org)

"Pinkalicious the Musical" comes to the Capitol Theatre at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27. The heroine of the PBS series can't stop eating pink cupcakes, and eventually she turns pink from head to toe. The morning starts with a PBS Kids Pre-Show Party at 10 a.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Sponsored by WITF. Tickets start at $14. Information: appellcenter.org.

Help get rid of an invasive plant, then taste some treats made from the pest during a Garlic Mustard Pull, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Nixon County Park. A park naturalist will give an orientation about the weed, then teams and individuals will hit the trails to get rid of the pest. At 3 p.m., return to the Nature Center for culinary creations using the garlic mustard. Free. Register by calling 717-428-1961.

The Boston Shawm & Sackbut Ensemble will perform Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, in York and Gettysburg. (Photo: submitted)

Music, Gettysburg! brings The Music of Venice to York on Saturday, April 27. The Boston Shawm and Sackbut Ensemble will perform with the Schola Cantorum of Gettysburg at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Union Lutheran Church, 408 W. Market St., and at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg. The concerts feature choral music from 18th century Venice accompanied by period instruments. Free. Information: 717-339-1334, www.musicgettysburg.org or email info@musicgettysburg.org.

Southern York County School District's band program presents the 18th Annual Jazz Fest and Coffee House on Saturday, April 27. Jazz bands from Susquehannock, Kennard-Dale and York Suburban high schools will perform, as will the Southern Middle School and Sudbrook Magnet jazz bands and Baltimore's The Melting Pot. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Shrewsbury Elementary School, 331 S. Main St., Shrewsbury, and performances begin at 6:45 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $8 senior citizens, $6 students. Information: 717-227-4643, email shsjazzfest@gmail.com or go to www.sycsd.org.

"They Shall Not Grow Old" is playing at R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

CapFilm presents "They Shall Not Grow Old," 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 27-28, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The documentary about World War I was produced with never before seen footage to commemorate the centennial of the end of the war last year. Tickets: $7, free walk-up tickets for veterans. Information: appellcenter.org.

Trinity Irish Dance Company comes to the Strand Theatre April 27. (Photo: appell.org)

Trinity Irish Dance Company brings its acclaimed Irish dance show to the Strand Theatre on Saturday, April 27. The show has performed around the world, from the Kennedy Center to Tokyo's Orchard Hall. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $35.75. Information: appellcenter.org.

The York Beard and Mustache Club will host the second annual Keystone Beard and Mustache Championship at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Tourist Inn, 671 W. Market St., Hallam. Competitors will be judged in seven facial hair categories, and money raised will go to the National Association for Mental Illness. Tickets: $20 competitors, $5 spectators. Information: www.facebook.com/events/286349921998741/

"The Doo Wop Project" brings a new generation of street-corner singing to the Pullo Center, with five guys taking a musical journey from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and up to Jason Mraz and Amy Winehouse. Showtime: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Tickets: $25-$35. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Buy Photo Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Box Lunch Revue opens its season on Wednesday, May 1, with music from Central York Middle and High School Jazz Ensembles. The revue offers free entertainment 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in May and Tuesdays and Thursdays June through August at Cherry Lane Park in downtown York. Schedule: www.yorkcity.org/BoxLunchRevue

Greater York Dance will hold Leap Into Sparkle Day starting Thursday, May 2. The nonprofit will offer a four-week course for children ages 2-6 in the Twinkle Star & ShowStars Dance Program with the annual membership fee waived. Information: 717-755-MOVE or www.gydance.org.

