The 11th Annual Go Green in the City event runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 20. The family-friendly festival features live music, live animals, locally sourced food and more while celebrating healthy and local living. In the block between Beaver Street, Pershing Avenue, Clarke Avenue and the White Rose Bar and Grille parking lot. Free.

Kids can earn badges and learn about the Susquehanna River, Chesapeake Bay and the Earth during Junior Ranger Day at Susquehanna Heritage on Saturday, April 20. From 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., children ages 9-12 can join the Junior Green Ranger Program and learn to reduce their environmental footprint, how rain gardens help the river and how parks conserve energy. From 2-4 p.m., children 6-12 can take part in a scavenger hunt, hike to Native Lands County Park and learn about the Susquehannock Indians and local wildlife. Free, programs begin at the Zimmerman Center for Heritage, 1706 Long Level Road. Register at www.susquehannaheritage.org.

Take in the Heritage Rail Trail at night during a Moonlight Bike Ride, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20. The ride starts at the Hanover Junction lot and will be about 9 miles. Bring a bike, light and helmet. Free. Information: yorkcountypa.gov/parks-recreation.

The Eichelberger Performing Arts Center presents "Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show," 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 25-26, at the center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Lawrence performs stand-up comedy and music for the first half of the show, then returns to stage as Mama from "Mama's Family" for the second half. Tickets: $39-$49. Information: TheEich.org or 717-637-7086.

