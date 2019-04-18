LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Breakthrough," starring Chrissy Metz and Josh Lucas, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Breakthrough' doesn't break the mold, but it's a daring depiction of a flawed, faithful woman

"The Curse of La Llorona," starring Linda Cardellini and Raymond Cruz, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'The Curse of La Llorona' schlocky add to Conjuring Universe

"Penguins," a documentary narrated by Ed Helms, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Penguins': From Disneynature, lessons in parenthood and Antarctic survival

"Teen Spirit," starring Elle Fanning and Rebecca Hall, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

"Transit," starring Franz Rogowski and Paula Beer, is playing at Small Star Art House.

