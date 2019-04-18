Share This Story!
Movies opening in York this week
Faith, horror, singing, fleeing and penguins come to screens around York this week.
Staff report
Published 5:09 p.m. ET April 18, 2019
"Breakthrough," starring Chrissy Metz and Josh Lucas, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Breakthrough' doesn't break the mold, but it's a daring depiction of a flawed, faithful woman
"The Curse of La Llorona," starring Linda Cardellini and Raymond Cruz, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'The Curse of La Llorona' schlocky add to Conjuring Universe
"Penguins," a documentary narrated by Ed Helms, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Penguins': From Disneynature, lessons in parenthood and Antarctic survival
"Teen Spirit," starring Elle Fanning and Rebecca Hall, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.
"Transit," starring Franz Rogowski and Paula Beer, is playing at Small Star Art House.
