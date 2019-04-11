Dallastown Area High School presents "Les Miserables," April 11-14. (Photo: submitted)

Dallastown Area High School presents "Les Miserables," Thursday-Sunday, April 11-14, at the high school, 700 New School Lane. The cast for the musical includes students from the high school along with a small handful of students from Dallastown Area Intermediate School. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $12. Information: dallastown.net.

Get your conductor hat out, the Train Collectors Association Spring Meet is coming to the York Expo Center. The event is billed as the World's Greatest Train Meet, and it features clubs and individuals from around the country showing the best of model train layouts. Public times: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Admission: $14 per family for single day, $20 for both days. Information: www.easterntca.com.

Hanover Senior High School presents "CATS," April 12-14. (Photo: submitted)

Hanover Area High School presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's "CATS," Friday-Sunday, April 12-14, at the high school, 401 Moul Ave., Hanover. The musical is set in a larger-than-life junkyard playground where cats gather under the light of the moon and includes such songs as "Memory" and "The Jellicle Ball." Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $7 students, $8 adults, $2 more at the door. Information: https://hpsd.k12.pa.us.

William Penn Senior High School presents "Disney's Freaky Friday," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $5 adults, $3 students. Information: 717-849-1218 or ycs.k12.pa.us/william-penn.

Buy Photo Musicians practice during a rehearsal of The Unforgettable Big Band at First Presbyterian Church in York City Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The band is one of several playing the "Big Swing Thing" at the Valencia Ballroom April 27-29. Friday's kickoff dance runs from 7:00 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (doors open at 6:30), and Saturday's show runs with two sessions featuring three bands each: a 9:00 a.m. and until 4:30 p.m., and a session from 4:30 p.m. through midnight. A full day pass includes admission to both sessions. The Unforgettable Big Band plays Saturday night. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Eleven bands will bring 24 hours of swing music to York for the third annual Big Swing Thing, Friday through Sunday, April 12-14 at the Valencia Ballroom, 142 N. George St. York's Unforgettable Big Band hosts the event, which offers six dance performances and 10 dance workshops along with a Sunday brunch. Tickets: $25-$150. Information: bigswingthing.org.

CapComedy brings comedian Dean Napolitano to the Capitol Theatre on Friday, April 12. Napolitano's storytelling style has taken him to such TV shows as "Three Rivers" and "Las Vegas," and he's opened for Don Rickles and Joan Rivers. Kristen Sivills will open. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $10, for mature audiences. Information: appellcenter.org.

Stephan James, left, and Brian Tyree Henry in a scene from "If Beale Street Could Talk." The movie opens Friday at R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Annapurna Pictures)

The critically acclaimed "If Beale Street Could Talk" comes to the Capitol Theatre Saturday, April 13. Regina King won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the film. Showtimes: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps from Hanover hosts the eighth annual Profiles in Music: A Drum and Bugle Corps Showcase, 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Pullo Center on the campus of Penn State York. Nine drum and bugle corps will present their finest musical selections. Tickets: $20-$25. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

See spring migrants and water fowl at the Boardwalk Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 14, at William Kain County Park. A naturalist will lead a half-mile hike to the boardwalk along Lake Redman to see the migratory birds. Free, preregister by calling 717-428-1961. More information: yorkcountyparks.org.

George Chakiris and Natalie Wood star in "West Side Story." The movie will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles Sunday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: United Artists)

The Appell Center's Spanish Language Film Series presents "West Side Story (Amor Sin Barreras)" at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The musical story of two teenagers from rival gangs who fall in love is presented in Spanish with English subtitles. Tickets: $5, free for students with ID and kids under 12. Information: appellcenter.org.

The York Junior Symphony Orchestra presents its Spring 2019 Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Dallastown Area Intermediate School, 94 Beck Road. A performance by the YJSO String Octet will begin at 2:15 p.m. in the lobby. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 children and seniors. Information: appellcenter.org.

