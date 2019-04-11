LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"After," starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"Hellboy," starring David Harbour and Milla Jovovich, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: ‘Hellboy’ is a truly crazy monster mash, and it’s … a lot

"The Kid," starring Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke, is playing at South York Plaza Cinema 4.

"Little," starring Marsai Martin and Issa Rae, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: ‘Little’ is big fun

"Mary Magdalene," starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, is playing at Small Star Art House.

"Mia and the White Lion," starring Melanie Laurent and Langley Kirkwood, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

"Missing Link," with the voices of Hugh Jackman and Zach Galifianakis, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Missing Link' doesn't always put its best (big)foot forward

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/11/movies-opening-york-week/3440180002/