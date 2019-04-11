Movies opening in York this week
"After," starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Hellboy," starring David Harbour and Milla Jovovich, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"The Kid," starring Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke, is playing at South York Plaza Cinema 4.
"Little," starring Marsai Martin and Issa Rae, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Mary Magdalene," starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"Mia and the White Lion," starring Melanie Laurent and Langley Kirkwood, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.
"Missing Link," with the voices of Hugh Jackman and Zach Galifianakis, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
