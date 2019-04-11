York City will host the 44th annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Lake, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Children up to age 13 can gather eggs filled with candy and prizes, and there will be free food, a bounce house, petting zoo and bike raffle. Free.

The Keystone Christian Academy, Asbury United Methodist Church and community day of free and low-cost activities on Saturday, April 13, includes an Easter egg hunt for children 12 years old and under. The hunt will begin at 9:15 a.m. at Asbury UMC, 340 E. Market St. A parking lot is behind the church at Reineke Place. Preregister with Kathy Bittner at Kathy.Bittner@kca-york.com or 717-850-0943.

The VFW Auxiliary to Susquehanna Post 2493, Veterans of Foreign Wars of Mount Wolf, will sponsor an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Mount Wolf Community Park, Fourth and Maple Streets, Mount Wolf, for children from birth through kindergarten. Children will be divided by age group. The youngest boy and girl will receive special recognition, and all children present will receive a treat. Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny will attend. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Mount Wolf Eagle Fire Co. Hall. Information: Patti Kinder, 717-266-2189.

The Youth Group of Christ Lutheran Church, 105 S. Main St., Shrewsbury, will host the Annual Pancake Breakfast/Easter Egg Hunt, 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 20. The pancake breakfast is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 60+, and $4 for children 5-12, kids 4 and under eat free. There will be two indoor Easter egg hunts, at 9 and 9:30 a.m. Participants should bring a basket to collect the eggs. Money raised will go to the CLC Youth Group. Information: Becky, 717-683-6935.

New Hope (Fissel's) UCC Church, 3426 Fissel's Church Road, Glen Rock, will hold an Easter Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held at 9 a.m., followed by an egg hunt at 10 a.m. The Easter Bunny will bring treats for all the children. Donations will be accepted to benefit Spirit of Hope mission projects. Information: 717-235-2033 or newhope251@verizon.net.

Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20, at the church. The event includes lunch at noon. Children will be grouped by age, from infants to fifth grade. Treats and prizes will be given to all participants. Preregistration is required by calling the church office at 717-757-7626 by Wednesday, April 17.

Spry Church, 50 School St., will host a Community Easter Eve Celebration with an Easter egg hunt at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20. The egg hunt is for children from birth through age 12, and there will be a separate area for an allergy free egg hunt with noncandy items. Information: 717-741-1429 or www.sprychurch.com.

