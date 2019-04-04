The Pennsylvania Herb & Garden Festival offers speakers, workshops, vendors and products for gardeners, cooks and crafters at its 21st annual event. Times: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the York Expo Center. Tickets: $8, children 12 and under free. Information: www.pennsylvaniaherbfestival.com.

First Friday logo (Photo: submitted)

First Friday takes over downtown York from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 5. Some of the highlights: Make: Craft offers an artisan pizza-making experience at Central Market, $39 per person, register at https://squareup.com/store/makecraftyork; "Mary Poppins" at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, free; Jazz in the City, 5-7 p.m. at the Studio at the Appell Center, $5; local tattoo artists display their art in "Malleable" at The Parliament, 116 E. King St.; and the Beaver Street Chalk Walk. Information: www.downtownyorkpa.com/firstfridays.

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "HONK!" April 5-15. (Photo: submitted)

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "HONK!," April 5-14 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The award-winning musical tells the classic tale of the Ugly Duckling. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $12 general admission, $16 reserved, $2 extra at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.

The Eichelberger Performing Arts Center hosts a John Denver Tribute, 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Singer Ted Vigil will perform many of Denver's hits, including "Rocky Mountain High" and "Thank God I'm a Country Boy." Tickets: $29-$34. Information: TheEich.org or 717-637-7086.

Jump Into Spring with the Double Dutch Crew of York, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 6, at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St. Participants in this event in the York County History Center's Spring Family Maker Series will learn to jump double dutch and make a beaded jump rope to take home. Fee: $2 nonmembers, free for YCHC members. To register, contact Christine Cooper at 717-848-1587 ext. 306 or ccooper@yorkhistorycenter.org.

Buy Photo Lawrence Golan, music director for the York Symphony, conducts during a rehearsal at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Friday, March 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York Symphony Orchestra will perform "Choral Spectacular: Heroes from Olden Times," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert will include the York Symphony Chorus rendition of Haydn's "Lord Nelson Mass," along with works by Albinoni and Grieg. Tickets start at $5. Information: appellcenter.org.

Learn to dye Easter eggs without a kit during the Natural Egg Dyeing Program at Nixon County Park. Participants can bring up to a dozen hardboiled eggs and dye them using onion skins, blueberries, coffee and more. Wear old clothes. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Times: 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, and Saturday, April 20. Fee: $5 per dyer, no fee for helpers. Pre-register at 717-428-1961. More information: yorkcountyparks.org.

The Susquehanna Valley Theatre Organ Society Concert presents Pierre Fracalanza, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Francalanza is a Steinway Artist. demonstrating Steinway pianos, Yamaha pianos and organs and Roland and Rodgers organs around the world. He will perform his "Cole, Cole, Cole" concert, featuring the works of Cole Porter, Buddy Cole and Nat King Cole. Tickets: $15. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Peabody Conservatory Renaissance Ensemble will perform Sunday at St. John's Episcopal Church. (Photo: submitted)

The Peabody Conservatory Renaissance Ensemble will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St., as part of the church's Stirring Music in a Sacred Space series. The group is composed of a vocal ensemble and instruments including violas de gamba, recorders, lutes and percussion. Free, a free-will offering will be taken. Information: https://stjohnyork.org/

Former Penn State standout Devon Still and his fiancée Asha Joyce pose with their daughter, Leah, 5, in New York. (Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP)

Former Penn State football player Devon Still will share his story of overcoming obstacles to the Pullo Center on Tuesday, April 9. Still has recently published a book, "Still in the Game," and he will sign copies of the book after his presentation. Time: 7 p.m. at the center on the campus of Penn State York. Tickets: $10. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu/

Get the Led Out — The American Led Zeppelin comes to Hanover Thursday, April 11. The concert covers the catalog of Led Zeppelin's greatest hits, from "Kashmir" and "Whole Lotta Love" to "Stairway to Heaven." Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Tickets: $30-$35. Information: TheEich.org or 717-637-7086.

