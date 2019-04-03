Share This Story!
Movies opening in York this week
Israeli baseball, a racially charged true story, a Stephen King remake and the latest superhero hits screens this week.
"The Best of Enemies," starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13.
"Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel," a documentary on Israel's national baseball team as it competes in the World Baseball Classic for the first time, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"Pet Sematary," starring Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Shazam!" starring Zachary Levi and Mark Strong, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Zachary Levi, kid co-stars make 'Shazam!' gosh-darn appealing
