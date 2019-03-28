Buy Photo The 20th Annual Pennsylvania Herb & Garden Festival at Utz Arena in York City, Friday, April 13, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

The Pennsylvania Herb & Garden Festival offers speakers, workshops, vendors and products for gardeners, cooks and crafters at its 21st annual event. Times: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the York Expo Center. Tickets: $8, children 12 and under free. Information: www.pennsylvaniaherbfestival.com.

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "HONK!" April 5-15. (Photo: submitted)

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "HONK!," April 5-14 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The award-winning musical tells the classic tale of the Ugly Duckling. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $12 general admission, $16 reserved, $2 extra at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.

The Eichelberger Performing Arts Center hosts a John Denver Tribute, 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Singer Ted Vigil will perform many of Denver's hits, including "Rocky Mountain High" and "Thank God I'm a Country Boy." Tickets: $29-$34. Information: TheEich.org or 717-637-7086.

Jump Into Spring with the Double Dutch Crew of York, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 6, at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St. Participants in this event in the York County History Center's Spring Family Maker Series will learn to jump double dutch and make a beaded jump rope to take home. Fee: $2 nonmembers, free for YCHC members. To register, contact Christine Cooper at 717-848-1587 ext. 306 or ccooper@yorkhistorycenter.org.

Buy Photo Lawrence Golan, music director for the York Symphony, conducts during a rehearsal at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Friday, March 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York Symphony Orchestra will perform "Choral Spectacular: Heroes from Olden Times," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert will include the York Symphony Chorus rendition of Haydn's "Lord Nelson Mass," along with works by Albinoni and Grieg. Tickets start at $5. Information: appellcenter.org.

Learn to dye Easter eggs without a kit during the Natural Egg Dyeing Program at Nixon County Park. Participants can bring up to a dozen hardboiled eggs and dye them using onion skins, blueberries, coffee and more. Wear old clothes. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Times: 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, and Saturday, April 20. Fee: $5 per dyer, no fee for helpers. Pre-register at 717-428-1961. More information: yorkcountyparks.org.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band comes to the Pullo Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11. The premier wind ensemble for the Navy presents an array of marches, patriotic music and modern music. Free, tickets required. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Get the Led Out — The American Led Zeppelin comes to Hanover Thursday, April 11. The concert covers the catalog of Led Zeppelin's greatest hits, from "Kashmir" and "Whole Lotta Love" to "Stairway to Heaven." Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Tickets: $30-$35. Information: TheEich.org or 717-637-7086.

Buy Photo Trains make the rounds at the Kids Run Trains display during the York Train Show at the York Fairgrounds Saturday, October 20, 2018. The event was sponsored by the Eastern Division of the Train Collectors Association. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Get your conductor hat out, the Train Collectors Association Spring Meet is coming to the York Expo Center. The event is billed as the World's Greatest Train Meet, and it features clubs and individuals from around the country showing the best of model train layouts. Public times: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Admission: $14 per family for single day, $20 for both days. Information: www.easterntca.com.

Buy Photo The Unforgettable Big Band performs during Swing at the Market Street Canteen, Thursday January 21, 2016 at the York Heritage Trust. (John A. Pavoncello - The York Dispatch) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Eleven bands will bring 24 hours of swing music to York for the third annual Big Swing Thing, Friday through Sunday, April 12-14 at the Valencia Ballroom, 142 N. George St. York's Unforgettable Big Band hosts the event, which offers six dance performances and 10 dance workshops along with a Sunday brunch. Tickets: $25-$150. Information: bigswingthing.org.

Buy Photo Addason Gati, 2, of Red Lion, during the York City Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

York City will host the 44th annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Lake, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Children up to age 13 can gather eggs filled with candy and prizes, and there will be free food, a bounce house, petting zoo and bike raffle. Free.

Buy Photo Zhy'onnia Gibson, 5, front, is followed by Ashiya Chester, 6, at right, both of York City, during the annual York City Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

See spring migrants and water fowl at the Boardwalk Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 14, at William Kain County Park. A naturalist will lead a half-mile hike to the boardwalk along Lake Redman to see the migratory birds. Free, pre-register by calling 717-428-1961. More information: yorkcountyparks.org.

The Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps from Hanover hosts the eighth annual Profiles in Music: A Drum and Bugle Corps Showcase, 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Pullo Center on the campus of Penn State York. Nine drum and bugle corps will present their finest musical selections. Tickets: $20-$25. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Buy Photo Go Green in the City in York City, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The 11th Annual Go Green in the City event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20. The family-friendly festival features live music, live animals, locally sourced food and more while celebrating healthy and local living. In the block between Beaver Street, Pershing Avenue, Clarke Avenue and the White Rose Bar and Grille parking lot. Free.

Buy Photo Rylan Brent, 2, of Dover, plays in the kids zone Saturday, April 23, 2016, as part of Go Green in the City. Amanda J. Cain photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Take in the Heritage Rail Trail at night during a Moonlight Bike Ride, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20. The ride starts at the Hanover Junction lot and will be about 9 miles. Bring a bike, light and helmet. Free. Information: yorkcountypa.gov/parks-recreation

Vicki Lawrence comes to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center April 25-26. (Photo: www.vickilawrence.com)

The Eichelberger Performing Arts Center presents "Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show," 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 25-26, at the center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Lawrence performs stand-up comedy and music for the first half of the show, then returns to stage as Mama from "Mama's Family" for the second half. Tickets: $39-$49. Information: TheEich.org or 717-637-7086.

"Pinkalicious the Musical" comes to the Capitol Theatre April 27. (Photo: appell.org)

"Pinkalicious the Musical" comes to the Capitol Theatre at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27. The heroine of the PBS series can't stop eating pink cupcakes, and eventually she turns pink from head to toe. The morning starts with a PBS Kids Pre-Show Party at 10 a.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Sponsored by WITF. Tickets start at $14. Information: appellcenter.org.

Trinity Irish Dance Company comes to the Strand Theatre April 27. (Photo: appell.org)

Trinity Irish Dance Company brings its acclaimed Irish dance show to the Strand Theatre on Saturday, April 27. The show has performed around the world, from the Kennedy Center to Tokyo's Orchard Hall. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $35.75. Information: appellcenter.org.

Buy Photo Northeastern High School performs a scene from "Oliver!" during the annual high school theater showcase, Encore, Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Central York High School. Kendall O'Keefe won an Encore award for Outstanding Female Performer for her role as Nancy. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

"Encore" will celebrate York County's high school musical theater at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Central York High School. The annual showcase features performances from many high schools in the county, with more than 500 students participating, as well as awards for performances and scholarship presentations. Tickets: $15. Information: www.showtix4u.com/events/16056 or 866-967-8167.

"The Doo Wop Project" brings a new generation of street-corner singing to the Pullo Center, with five guys taking a musical journey from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and up to Jason Mraz and Amy Winehouse. Showtime: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 8. Tickets: $25-$35. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/28/yorks-best-april-entertainment-calendar/3301911002/