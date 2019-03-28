"Dumbo" opens Friday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Disney)

"Dumbo," starring Colin Farrell and Eva Green, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: Stretched thin, live-action 'Dumbo' doesn't achieve liftoff

From left, Nazanin Boniadi, from left, Dev Patel and Armie Hammer in a scene from "Hotel Mumbai." The movie is playing at R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Bleecker Street)

"Hotel Mumbai," starring Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Hotel Mumbai' preserves tragic history of terrorist attack

Ashley Bratcher stars in "Unplanned," playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: www.unplannedfilm.com)

"Unplanned," starring Ashley Bratcher and Brooks Ryan, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Dev Patel stars in "The Wedding Guest." The movie opens March 29 at Small Star Art House. (Photo: IFC Films)

"The Wedding Guest," starring Dev Patel and Radhika Apte, is playing at Small Star Art House.

More: 'The Wedding Guest' is a quirky but thin thriller

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/28/movies-opening-york-week/3305138002/