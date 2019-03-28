LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Dumbo," starring Colin Farrell and Eva Green, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"Hotel Mumbai," starring Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

"Unplanned," starring Ashley Bratcher and Brooks Ryan, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"The Wedding Guest," starring Dev Patel and Radhika Apte, is playing at Small Star Art House.

