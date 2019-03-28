Share This Story!
Movies opening in York this week
An elephant that flies, two true stories and a thriller of a wedding are on screens this week.
York Dispatch
Published 7:27 p.m. ET March 28, 2019
"Dumbo," starring Colin Farrell and Eva Green, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Hotel Mumbai," starring Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.
"Unplanned," starring Ashley Bratcher and Brooks Ryan, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"The Wedding Guest," starring Dev Patel and Radhika Apte, is playing at Small Star Art House.
