Award-winning author and York County native Brian Keene (Photo: John Urbancik, 2017)

The first White Rose Comiccon brings celebrity guests, cosplay groups and more to the Arena Building at the York Expo Center this weekend. Celebrity guests include local horror author Brian Keene, comic artist Jim Steranko and two original members of the Village People, Randy Jones and Felipe Rose. Times: 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 22; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 23; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Tickets: $10 Friday, $20 Saturday and Sunday. Information: whiterosecomiccon.com.

Richard Marx performs March 22 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: http://richardmarx.com)

Richard Marx brings nearly three decades of music to the Strand Theatre for a solo acoustic evening on Friday, March 22. The Chicago native's hits range from "Don't Mean Nothing" and "Right Here Waiting" to "Ready to Fly" and "Whatever We Started." Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $41.38. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Start Making Sense — A Tribute to Talking Heads" comes to the Capitol Theatre on Friday, March 22. The seven-piece group re-creates the music of The Talking Heads, including much of the unique live show. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $24. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Downtown Beer & Chocolate Tasting Tour returns, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 23. The walking tour will take groups to seven locations in downtown York to taste a small plate chef's creation infused with or inspired by chocolate, paired with a 5-ounce craft beer. Groups check in on the southeast corner of Continental Square. Tickets: $40, $20 for designated drivers. Information: www.facebook.com/events/559736977866670/.

Cat and Nat of #MomTruths will take the stage Saturday at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: catandnat.ca)

Cat and Nat of #MomTruths bring new tales from the mom trenches to the stage at the Strand Theatre on Saturday, March 23. The show includes a live podcast recording along with the trademark ultra-real stories about motherhood they share with a massive online community of moms. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. For mature audiences. Tickets start at $30.13. Information: appellcenter.org.

Learn about the birds making their way through York County during a Spring Bird Migration Walk, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 24, at Rocky Ridge County Park. Naturalist Andrew Wolfgang will lead a 1.2-mile hilly walk from the Oak Timbers Lot looking for palm warblers, kinglets, blackbirds, woodpeckers and other early migrants. Free. Register at 717-428-1961.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood will perform March 24 at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo: facebook.com)

Improv artists Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood bring a brand new show to stage every night with audience suggestions and participation with "Scared Scriptless," coming to the Strand Theatre on Sunday, March 24. Mochrie and Sherwood became household names as performers on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Showtime: 6:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $41.38. Information: appellcenter.org.

DJ Steve Aoki will perform Sunday, March 24, at York College. (Photo: facebook.com)

York College's Campus Activities Board presents DJ Steve Aoki at its annual spring concert, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at the campus. Aoki has been nominated for a Grammy and has had several hits on the U.S. dance chart, including "Neon Future, Vol. 1." Tickets: $40, available at ycptickets.com.

XPN Welcomes: Mountain Man, Thursday, March 28, at the Capitol Theatre. The trio of friends is touring with their second album, "Magic Ship," celebrating the chemistry of their combined voices and artistic kismet. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: 29. Information: appellcenter.org.

