Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Movies opening in York this week
A film that was released 20 years ago returns along with the stories of Jews who survived WWII in Berlin and the newest film from Jordan Peele.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Movies opening in York this week Staff report
Published 6:12 p.m. ET March 21, 2019
"Cruel Intentions" is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13.
(Photo: Columbia Pictures) "Cruel Intentions," starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Wintherspoon, returns for its 20th anniversary at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13.
Aaron Altaras stars in "The Invisibles," playing at Small Star Art House.
(Photo: imdb.com) "The Invisibles," starring Maximilian Mauff and Alice Dwyer, is playing at Small Star Art House.
From left, Evan Alex, Lupita Nyong'o and Shahadi Wright Joseph star in "Us," written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele. The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
(Photo: Universal Pictures) "Us," starring Lupita Nyong'O and Winston Duke, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. More: 'Us' is a whip-smart modern horror instant classic
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/21/movies-opening-york-week/3239582002/
More Stories
March 19, 2019, 2:41 p.m.
March 14, 2019, 1:54 p.m.
March 14, 2019, 2:40 p.m.
March 12, 2019, 12:49 p.m.
March 3, 2019, 5:28 p.m.
Feb. 28, 2019, 6:54 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.