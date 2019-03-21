LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Cruel Intentions," starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Wintherspoon, returns for its 20th anniversary at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13. 

"The Invisibles," starring Maximilian Mauff and Alice Dwyer, is playing at Small Star Art House.

"Us," starring Lupita Nyong'O and Winston Duke, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Us' is a whip-smart modern horror instant classic

 

 

