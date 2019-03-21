"Cruel Intentions" is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13. (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

"Cruel Intentions," starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Wintherspoon, returns for its 20th anniversary at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13.

Aaron Altaras stars in "The Invisibles," playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: imdb.com)

"The Invisibles," starring Maximilian Mauff and Alice Dwyer, is playing at Small Star Art House.

From left, Evan Alex, Lupita Nyong'o and Shahadi Wright Joseph star in "Us," written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele. The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

"Us," starring Lupita Nyong'O and Winston Duke, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Us' is a whip-smart modern horror instant classic

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/21/movies-opening-york-week/3239582002/