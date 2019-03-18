Weary Arts Group to produce 'Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical' in Harrisburg
Weary Arts Group will be producing a three-day showing of "Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical" in Harrisburg, the largest-scale play the company has put on outside of York County.
The rock musical will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, through Saturday, March 23, at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St., Harrisburg. It will be performed by students from the Capital Area School for the Arts.
"It's the first time we're doing something of this level this far away," Cal Weary, the York-based company's owner, said. "It's an amazing feeling, especially working with these students."
Weary said performing in Harrisburg is a part of an ongoing two-year effort to branch out of York County. York County School of Technology senior Jacob Schlenker is still a part of the crew, where he's made more than 20 wigs for the performance.
The rock musical first debuted in 1967 and follows a young group of hippies making it their mission to fight the establishment, dodge the Vietnam War draft and live a party-like lifestyle in New York City.
Although it has faced backlash for profanity, depiction of drug use and emphasis on sexual freedom, Weary said it's important to pay tribute to the play roughly 50 years after it first hit stages.
Tickets can be purchased for $15 at www.onthestage.com/show/weary-arts-group/hair-8950.
