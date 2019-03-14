PHOTOS: Celtic Classic Dog Show returns to York
Alice Kneavel of Airville and An Awesome Wonder, her Irish wolfhound, wait for their turn in the ring during the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Cindy Ladutko of Greenville DE gets Jamie, as west highland white terrier ready to show during the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Riley, an Alaskan Malamute paws at the drier while Jim Komaromy of Harrisburg prepares him for judging during the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Mary Ellen Shriver of Spring Grove shows Irish wolfhound Amazing Grace during the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Mary Ellen Shriver of Spring Grove shows Irish wolfhound Amazing Grace during the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Judge Pricilla Gbosch, right, gets a hug from Irish wolfhound An Awesome Wonder shown by Alice Kneavel, left, of Airville, the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jon Corcoran of Syracuse NY gets Peyton, a Great Pyrenees, read for the ring during the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Don Fox of Baltimore gives Tehilia, and English setter, a kiss while getting her ready for the the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Isabella Stephenson, 8, works with her Lagotto Romagnolo puppy Cinnamon between judging at the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    The Celtic Classic Dog Show runs through Sunday, March 17, at the York Expo Center. Thousands of dogs in a long list of breeds will show off for titles, and young owners will hone their skills in the junior showmanship competition each day. Times: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Free. 

    DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "Yours, Anne," a cantata on the life of Anne Frank, through Sunday at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $15 in advance, $17 at the door. A community panel hosted by DreamWrights, York College's Center for Community Engagement, the Gordon Center for Jewish Student Life and the York Jewish Community Center will be held Saturday, March 16, between the matinee and evening shows and will feature teens and adults who have overcome prejudice locally. Information: http://dreamwrights.org.

    The Black Film Series at the Capitol Theatre has a double feature of "The Wiz" and "Dreamgirls" beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $5, students with ID and kids under 12 free. Information: appellcenter.org.

    Upstart Arts presents "The Importance of Being Earnest," Friday through Sunday, March 15-17 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St. The classic Oscar Wilde farce looks at the colliding dreams and hopes of two men who want to be Ernest Worthing, two women who want to marry Ernest Worthing, an aunt, a governess and two butlers. Free, donations accepted. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-importance-of-being-earnest-tickets-53276839461.

    The 36th Annual York St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The parade runs along Market Street, beginning at Penn Street and ending at Duke Street, with a review area at Continental Square. Approximately 100 entries are expected, including bands, Irish dance groups, floats and decorated cars. There will also be performances and children's activities throughout downtown York City before and after the parade. Free. Information: www.yorksaintpatricksdayparade.org.

    More: York St. Patrick's Day Parade to return for 36th year

    CapFilms presents "Bathtubs Over Broadway," 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. David Letterman, Chita Rivera, Martin Short and more make appearances as a Late Night comedy writer stumbles on a hidden world of entertainment. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

    Look for toads, peepers and frogs during the Early Amphibians Nature Walk, 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Nixon County Park. A parks naturalist will lead the search for early spring activity, from egg masses to singing frogs. No fee, no registration required. Information: yorkcountyparks.org.

    On Screen/In Person brings "From the Second Wave to the Tidal Wave" to the Capitol Theatre at Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Flimmaker Pam Maus will discuss her film about those who came of age during the Second Wave Feminist Movement, and the film will be screened. Showtime: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17. For mature audiences. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

    The York County Senior Honors Choir opens its 21st season at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2100 Hollywood Drive. The choir brings together 105 students from every school district in York County and has performed at Carnegie Hall, Canterbury Cathedral and Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Free, donations welcome.

    The Capitol Theatre presents The Portland Cello Project Perform Radiohead's OK Computer and More, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The alt-classical group brings an orchestral ensemble and vocalist Patti King of The Shins to perform a night of homage to Radiohead. Tickets start at $28. Information: appellcenter.org.

    Murphy's Celtic Legacy comes to the stage at the Pullo Center on Thursday, March 21, for a battle of Irish dance styles and music featuring performers from Lord of the Dance and Celtic Woman. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the center, on the campus of Penn State York. Tickets: $25-$32. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

    York College students present "Concord Flora" by Jordan Tannahill, Thursday through Saturday, March 21-23, at the Perko Black Box Theatre in the Waldner Performing Arts Center on the campus. The play has been put together as devised theater, with the playwright, director, designers and actors all involved from the beginning. "Concord Flora" watches as 10 suburban teens go to an abandoned greenhouse one night. Adult themes and language. Free. 

     

     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/14/whats-happening-york-week/3141544002/