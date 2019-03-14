Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Movies opening in York this week
A moon landing, a teen romance, a biopic, an alien movie and an animated amusement park
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Movies opening in York this week
"Apollo 11," a documentary with new footage of the 1969 mission to the moon, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.
More: In 'Apollo 11,' the thrill of landing on the moon
"Captive State," starring John Goodman and Ashton Sanders, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Five Feet Apart," starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: ‘Five Feet Apart’ a beautifully authentic take on ‘Romeo and Juliet’
"Mapplethorpe," starring Matt Smith and Mark Moses, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"Wonder Park," with the voices of Jennifer Garner and Brianna Denski, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Trauma mixed with wacky amusement park antics makes ‘Wonder Park’ an odd ride
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/14/movies-opening-york-week/3161449002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.