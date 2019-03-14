LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Apollo 11," a documentary with new footage of the 1969 mission to the moon, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

More: In 'Apollo 11,' the thrill of landing on the moon

"Captive State," starring John Goodman and Ashton Sanders, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"Five Feet Apart," starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse,  is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: ‘Five Feet Apart’ a beautifully authentic take on ‘Romeo and Juliet’

"Mapplethorpe," starring Matt Smith and Mark Moses, is playing at Small Star Art House.

"Wonder Park," with the voices of Jennifer Garner and Brianna Denski,  is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: Trauma mixed with wacky amusement park antics makes ‘Wonder Park’ an odd ride

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/14/movies-opening-york-week/3161449002/