TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents "The Snow Queen," Friday through Sunday, March 8-10, at Logos Academy, 250 W. King St. The Hans Christian Andersen story has been adapted by York County playwright Paige Hoke, and this is the premiere production. The show includes music by Jacquie Sutton. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $8. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-snow-queen-tickets-56585248000.

Celtic Angels Ireland will perform Friday, March 8, at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center. (Photo: http://www.cmientertainment.com)

The Eichelberger Performing Arts Center welcomes Celtic Angels Ireland, 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. The entertainers bring Irish dance, instruments and song to the stage. Tickets: $28. Information: TheEich.org or 717-637-7086.

Adam Dodd performs Friday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: http://www.theadamdodd.com)

CapComedy features comedian Adam Dodd, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Dodd has performed his one-of-a-kind musical comedy act around the country, including shows at The World Famous Comedy Store in Los Angelese and the Broadway Comedy Club in New York. Clint Nohr will open. Tickets: $10, for mature audiences. Information: appellcenter.org.

Take a closer look at the March sky with a free public starwatch, 7 p.m.. Saturday, March 9, at the observatory at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road. The York County Astronomical Society will give a presentation and a guided tour of Mars, the Andromeda galaxy, Orion Nebula and more through the club's telescopes. Donations accepted. Information: www.facebook.com/astroyork.

Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association welcomes Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Goodwill Fire Co. social hall, 2318 S. Queen St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 for SMBA members, $18 nonmembers. Information: 717-395-7128 or 717-515-3324 or www.sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.

The York Symphony Orchestra continues its salute to heroes with "Beethoven and Bruckner," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The concert will feature Beethoven's Overture to "Leonore" No. 3 and Bruckner's Fourth Symphony, "Romantic." Tickets start at $9 adults, $5 students. Information: www.YorkSymphony.org or 717-846-1111.

"Selena" will be screened in Spanish on Sunday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

The Capitol Theatre continues its Spanish Language Film Series with "Selena," 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The film stars Jennifer Lopez and will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles. Tickets $5, free for students with ID and kids under 12. Information: appellcenter.org.

Buy Photo York Symphony Orchestra violinist Denise Dillenbeck performs for the Back in the USSR concert at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Friday, May 4, 2018. The orchestra received 20 donations totaling $1,406 during Friday's inaugural Give Local York fundraising drive. Back in the USSR will feature music of Shostakovich and Prokofiev. The performance is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Appell Center. Single tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for students and are available online at www.YorkSymphony.org and by calling 717-846-1111. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Denise Dillenbeck will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St., as part of the St. John Concert Series. Dillenbeck has a background in orchestral, chamber and solo playing, and she will be accompanied by Ken Osowski of York College. Free, a free-will offering will be collected. Information: 717-848-1862.

The U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors will perform March 11 at York College. (Photo: submitted)

The U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, at York College's Waldner Performing Arts Center. The 19-member ensemble performs big band standards, solo features, patriotic works and contemporary jazz. Free.

Alexa Niles rehearses for "Yours, Anne," presented March 14-17 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "Yours, Anne," a cantata on the life of Anne Frank, Thursday through Sunday, March 14-17 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $15 in advance, $17 at the door. A community panel hosted by DreamWrights, York College's Center for Community Engagement, the Gordon Center for Jewish Student Life and the York Jewish Community Center will be held March 16 between the matinee and evening shows and will feature teens and adults who have overcome prejudice locally. Information: http://dreamwrights.org.

