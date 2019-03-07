Brie Larson stars in "Captain Marvel." The movie opens Thursday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Disney-Marvel Studios)

"Captain Marvel," starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Captain Marvel' is plucky and pleasing, but also predictable

More: How to train like Captain Marvel, physically and mentally

Cat Video Fest is playing at the Small Star Art House. (Photo: http://www.catvideofest.com/)

"Cat Video Fest" brings the best cat videos from the internet to the big screen at the Small Star Art House.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/07/movies-opening-york-week/3092320002/