Get inspired for spring projects at the Pennsylvania Garden Show of York, Friday through Sunday, March 1-3, at the York Expo Center. The theme for the 27th annual show is Flowers on Parade, and the event is the first exhibition for emerging South Korean artist Jin Young Jeoung. PAGSY includes help with regional gardening practices, landscape display gardens and free seminars. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors 62+, students under 12 free. Information: www.PAGSY.com.

For First Friday Latino, the Appell Center for the Performing Arts presents a free showing of "Ole El Viaje de Ferdinand," 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The film is in Spanish with English subtitle and tells the story of a bull who is taken from home and is determined to return to his family.

Hartman's is getting busy making fastnachts for Fastnacht Day which is Tuesday, March 4. Beside selling to the public at their Central Market stand they also make these for the York County Heritage Trust which offers them for free to the public on Tuesday morning. Bil Bowden photos (Photo: dispatch file photo)

Head to the York County History Center for free fastnachts on Tuesday, March 5. The friends of the history center will offer the sugary, fatty treats and coffee 9:30 a.m.-noon at the center, 250 E. Market St., as a thank you to the community and a nod to the Pennsylvania German tradition on the day before Lent begins. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org/

Brock Gilson and Brynn Walker rehearse a scene in "Snow Queen." TAFE's production is March 8-10. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents "The Snow Queen," March 8-10 at Logos Academy, 250 W. King St. The Hans Christian Andersen story has been adapted by York County playwright Paige Hoke, and this is the premiere production. The show includes music by Jacquie Sutton. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $8. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-snow-queen-tickets-56585248000.

The Eichelberger Performing Arts Center welcomes Celtic Angels Ireland, 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. The entertainers bring Irish dance, instruments and song to the stage. Tickets: $28. Information: TheEich.org or 717-637-7086.

The York Symphony Orchestra continues its salute to heroes with "Beethoven and Bruckner," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The concert will feature Beethoven's Overture to "Leonore" No. 3 and Bruckner's Fourth Symphony, "Romantic." Tickets start at $9 adults, $5 students. Information: www.YorkSymphony.org or 717-846-1111.

The U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors will perform March 11 at York College. (Photo: submitted)

The U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, at York College's Waldner Performing Arts Center. The 19-member ensemble performs big band standards, solo features, patriotic works and contemporary jazz. Free.

Alexa Niles rehearses for "Yours, Anne," presented March 14-17 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "Yours, Anne," a cantata on the life of Anne Frank, March 14-17 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $15 in advance, $17 at the door. A community panel hosted by DreamWrights, York College's Center for Community Engagement, the Gordon Center for Jewish Student Life and the York Jewish Community Center will be held March 16 between the matinee and evening shows and will feature teens and adults who have overcome prejudice locally. Information: http://dreamwrights.org.

Upstart Arts presents "The Importance of Being Earnest," March 15-17 at St. John's Episcopal Church. (Photo: submitted)

Upstart Arts presents "The Importance of Being Earnest," March 15-17 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St. The classic Oscar Wilde farce looks at the colliding dreams and hopes of two men who want to be Ernest Worthing, two women who want to marry Ernest Worthing, an Aunt, a governess and two butlers. Free, donations accepted. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-importance-of-being-earnest-tickets-53276839461.

The 36th Annual York St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The parade runs along Market Street, beginning at Penn Street and ending at Duke Street, with a review area at Continental Square. Approximately 100 entries are expected, including bands, Irish dance groups, floats and decorated cars. There will also be performances and children's activities throughout downtown York City before and after the parade. Free. Information: www.yorksaintpatricksdayparade.org.

Portland Cello Project performs March 20 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: www.portlandcelloproject.com)

The Capitol Theatre presents The Portland Cello Project Perform Radiohead's OK Computer and More, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The alt-classical group brings an orchestral ensemble and vocalist Patti King of The Shins to perform a night of homage to Radiohead. Tickets start at $28. Information: appellcenter.org.

Murphy's Celtic Legacy comes to the stage at the Pullo Center on Thursday, March 21, for a battle of Irish dance styles and music featuring performers from Lord of the Dance and Celtic Woman. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the center, on the campus of Penn State York. Tickets: $25-$32. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Richard Marx performs March 22 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: http://richardmarx.com)

Richard Marx brings nearly three decades of music to the Strand Theatre for a solo acoustic evening on Friday, March 22. The Chicago native's hits range from "Don't Mean Nothing" and "Right Here Waiting" to "Ready to Fly" and "Whatever We Started." Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $41.38. Information: appellcenter.org.

Learn about the birds making their way through York County during a Spring Bird Migration Walk, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 24, at Rocky Ridge County Park. Naturalist Andrew Wolfgang will lead a 1.2-mile hilly walk from the Oak Timbers Lot looking for palm warblers, kinglets, blackbirds, woodpeckers and other early migrants. Free. Register at 717-428-1961.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood will perform March 24 at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo: facebook.com)

Improv artists Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood bring a brand new show to stage every night with audience suggestions and participation with "Scared Scriptless," coming to the Strand Theatre on Sunday, March 24. Mochrie and Sherwood became household names as performers on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Showtime: 6:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $41.38. Information: appellcenter.org.

JD Souther performs March 29 at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo: facebook.com)

Songwriter JD Souther has penned countless hits, from "Kite Woman" and "Run, Boy, Run" to "Best of My Love" and "Heartache Tonight." He will bring his music to the Capitol Theatre on Friday, March 29. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $39. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Belmont Theatre presents "Moon Over Buffalo," March 29-April 7 in the Bon-Ton Studio. The comedy by York County native Ken Ludwig follows George and Charlotte May, married actors who have a chance to jump from theater to film, and the perils they face on the way there. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m Sunday at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 senior 62+, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

Rhonda Vincent and The Rage will come to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 30. Country vocalist Vincent has been honored with multiple Grammy nominations and entertainer of the year awards. Tickets: $35-$49. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: TheEich.org or 717-637-7086.

Buy Photo YorVoice Singing competition at Strand-Capitol Performing Arts Center Friday, March 18, 2016. Amanda J. Cain photo (Photo: The York Dispatch )

The fifth annual YorVoice Music Showcase will bring 10 musical groups and solo artists to the stage at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, March 30. Cal Weary will emcee the evening, and the judges are country singer Kayla Kroh, Ali Bradley of WPMT Fox43, Andrew Gobel of Beaver Street Brethren, Studio 117 co-founder Lee King and York County Senior Honors Choir director Randy Yoder. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the center, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $20 general admission, $50 VIP. Information: www.yorvoice.org

