Get inspired for spring projects at the Pennsylvania Garden Show of York, Friday through Sunday, March 1-3, at the York Expo Center. The theme for the 27th annual show is Flowers on Parade, and the event is the first exhibition for emerging South Korean artist Jin Young Jeoung. PAGSY includes help with regional gardening practices, landscape display gardens and free seminars. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors 62+, students under 12 free. Information: www.PAGSY.com.

For First Friday Latino, the Appell Center for the Performing Arts presents a free showing of "Ole El Viaje de Ferdinand," 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The film is in Spanish with English subtitle and tells the story of a bull who is taken from home and is determined to return to his family.

Take in the sweetness of Maple Sugaring Days, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Nixon County Park. The event includes tours, maple tastings, crafts and a maple sugaring story walk. Admission: $2, ages 5 and under free, park members free. Information: https://yorkcountypa.gov/about-york-county

The York County Astronomical Society offers planetarium programs Saturday, March 2, at the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Ave. Programs for young children and families are shown in the afternoon and programs for older family members in the evening. Tickets: $4 adults, $3 children, $1 for any second or third show. Information: AstroYork.com.

CapFilm presents "Bohemian Rhapsody," 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Rami Malek won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the film. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Fabulous Hubcaps bring tributes to the greats of doo-wop, country, Motown, classic rock and more to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Tickets: $28-$32. Information: TheEich.org or 717-637-7086.

Organist Ken Double will take on the instrument at the Capitol Theatre for a Susquehanna Valley Theatre Organ Society Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Double is a former sportscaster who since 2008 has performed concerts on theater organs around the world and is the director of fundraising for the Historic Organ Restoration Society. Tickets: $15. Information: appellcenter.org.

The York Youth Symphony Orchestra presents "Old World Adventures," 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at William Penn Senior High School. Tickets: $15 adult, $10 senior and student. Information: www.yorkyouthsymphony.org.

Head to the York County History Center for free fastnachts on Tuesday, March 5. The friends of the history center will offer the sugary, fatty treats and coffee 9:30 a.m.-noon at the center, 250 E. Market St., as a thank you to the community and a nod to the Pennsylvania German tradition on the day before Lent begins. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org/

