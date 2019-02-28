Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Movies opening in York this week
Horror, Jamie Lee Curtis and Typer Perry are all coming to screens this weekend.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Movies opening in York this week
York Dispatch
Published 7:09 p.m. ET Feb. 28, 2019
"An Acceptable Loss," starring Tika Sumpter and Jamie Lee Curtis, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"Greta," starring Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Isabelle Huppert dazzles in delightfully demented 'Greta'
"Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral," starring Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/28/movies-opening-york-week/3022054002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.