Take in some of today's rising musical acts during the Millennium Music Conference, Feb. 21-23. The conference brings hundreds of music industry professionals to the area for two days of panels, clinics and workshops and three nights of performances in 25 venues in and around Harrisburg. Information: MusicConference.net.

A Taste of York City is Feb. 22. (Photo11: www.atasteofyorkcity.org)

Indulge in some of York's finest dining at the 17th Annual A Taste of York City, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Voni Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave. The evening features red carpet arrivals, live entertainment, a cocktail reception with local wines and beers and appetizers, followed by a seated, gourmet dinner provided by York City restaurants. Tickets: $85, benefits York City Special Events. Information: www.atasteofyorkcity.org.

Red Land High School presents "Shrek The Musical," 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Tickets: $12, students $6. Information: 717-938-6561 or www.wssd.k12.pa.us/redland.aspx.

Northeastern High School presents "The King and I," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 22-23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Tickets: $10, students $8. Information: 717-266-3644 or nhsdramatics.org/.

This image released by Netflix shows Yalitza Aparicio, center, in a scene from the film "Roma," by filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign language film. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24. (Carlos Somonte/Netflix via AP) (Photo11: Carlos Somonte / AP)

Watch three contenders for the best picture Oscar this weekend at the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Here's the lineup: "The Favourite," 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22; "A Star Is Born," 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23; "Roma," 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Kenneth Osowski will give a piano recital Friday at York College. (Photo11: submitted)

York College Assistant Professor of Music Kenneth Osowski will present a faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in DeMeester Recital Hall, Wolf Hall at the campus. Free. Osowski will perform a varied repertoire, including music by J. S. Bach, Johannes Brahms, Billy Strayhorn and others.

Moana, left, and Maui in "Moana," the Disney movie about a young Pacific Island princess who dreams of becoming an ocean navigator. the movie opens Wednesday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo11: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

See "Moana" on the big screen again for free at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. The 2016 animated film features the voices of Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as an adventurous teenager who leaves her island and the demigod who joins her mission. Tickets are required, stop by the box office at 1031 Edgecomb Ave.

"Man on Fire" will be screened Monday, Feb. 25, at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo11: www.manonfirefilm.com)

The Appell Center and York College are bringing the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation's On Screen/In Person Program to the Capitol Theatre six times this season. The fourth presentation is "Man On Fire," a documentary on Grand Saline, Texas, where a local preacher set himself on fire in 2014 to protest the town's racism. The program begins with a panel discussion with the filmmakers at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, followed by a screening of the film at 7 p.m. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Musician Jonathan Richman and drummer Tommy Larkins will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Richman has been performing and recording music since the early 1970s and founded The Modern Lovers. Tickets start at $20. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Chieftains will perform Feb. 27 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo11: submitted)

Legendary Irish musicians The Chieftains are celebrating their 57th anniversary with a tour that includes a show at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The band has performed around the world and for millions of people, blending tradition with modern music. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $41.38. Information: appellcenter.org.

More: 'You won't have time to blink': The Chieftains to bring award-winning Irish music to York

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/21/whats-happening-york-weekindulge-some-yorks-finest-dining-17th-annual-taste-york-city-6-30-p-m-frida/2939109002/