"Arctic," starring Mads Mikkelsen and Maria Thelma Smaradottir, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Arctic' is a solid, and solitary, survival tale

"Fighting with My Family," starring Florence Pugh and Jack Lowden, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: WWE comedy 'Fighting With My Family' will hit your funny bone

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," with the voices of Jay Baruchel and Gerard Butler, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: A sweet swan song for ‘How to Train Your Dragon’

"Run the Race," starring Mykelti Williamson and Frances Fisher, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

