Movies opening in York this week
Survival, football, WWE and training dragons are all on screens this week.
"Arctic," starring Mads Mikkelsen and Maria Thelma Smaradottir, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Arctic' is a solid, and solitary, survival tale
"Fighting with My Family," starring Florence Pugh and Jack Lowden, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: WWE comedy 'Fighting With My Family' will hit your funny bone
"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," with the voices of Jay Baruchel and Gerard Butler, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: A sweet swan song for ‘How to Train Your Dragon’
"Run the Race," starring Mykelti Williamson and Frances Fisher, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
