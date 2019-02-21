Buy Photo From left, Kaylee Mustard, Tess Murphy and Joey DePasquale looks at photos at the York Country Day School Prom at the Country Club of York Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

A renowned prom dress designer is searching for the Face of Prom 2019 at a weekend-long event in York City — the first ever of its kind, according to store owners.

Jovani, a New York-based fashion house known for prom gowns, will host an in-store event featuring two contests at Renaissance Bridal & Prom, 315 E. Market St.

The event will run Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rennaissance Bridal is the first

Customers will have the chance to win prizes including Apple iPads, AirPods, Smart TV's and Jovani merchandise. On top of the product prizes, two customers will be selected to become Jovani and Renaissance Bridal ambassadors.

One winner will be chosen as the Face of Prom 2019, winning a one-night trip to New York City to be featured in a Jovani photoshoot with photographer Fadil Berisha. The winner will be featured on Renaissance and Jovani social media.

Another customer will be selected for a final spot in the Jovani It Girl Competition, receiving an all expense paid trip to compete in the New York city finals and a $1,000 Jovani credit to be used at Renaissance after July 2019. The winner will also receive a scholarship of any school program of her choosing.

The whole store will be flipped over exclusively for prom over the weekend, said owner John Smith.

"We want to turn it into something that's not been done, and most definitely not in Downtown York," he said.

Jovani owner Abraham Maslavi and design director Julie DuRocher will also be at the event.

