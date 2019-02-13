Erin Marshal, Hannah Yorgy and Brody Verlin are in "James and the Giant Peach," Feb. 15-24 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

Roald Dahl's "James and the Giant Peach" comes to DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, Feb. 15-24 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The story follows James through some heartwarming and funny times as well as some dark times. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $12 general admission, $16 reserved, $2 extra at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.

Magician Mac King comes to the Capitol Theatre on Feb. 15. (Photo: www.mackingshow.com)

Las Vegas headliner Mac King brings his comedy magic show to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Feb. 15. King has been selling out 10 shows a week for 20 years with memorable illusions woven with Kentucky-born charm. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $25. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Belmont Theatre presents "Little Shop of Horrors" Feb. 15-24. (Photo: submitted)

The Belmont Theatre presents "Little Shop of Horrors," Feb. 15-24 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The upbeat musical features such songs as "Feed Me," "Suddenly Seymour" and the title song, all in a doo-wop style, as floral assistant Seymour discovers a new plant that promises him the world, as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors 62+, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

Jim Brickman comes to the Pullo Center Feb. 15. (Photo: jimbrickman.com)

Pianist Jim Brickman brings his "Share the Love" tour to the stage at the Pullo Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Brickman is known for his distinctive piano style and captivating live performances. Tickets: $75-$30. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

The Goodridge Freedom Center presents "The Common Threads that Bind Us," 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the center, 123 E. Philadelphia St. Living history interpreters of Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X will discuss their fight for justice and equality in the 1960s and concerns about today's society in this Black History Month presentation. Entrance: $3 adults, $1 seniors and students. Information: www.facebook.com/goodridgefreedomcenter.

Central York High School presents "Catch Me If You Can," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 16-17. Tickets: $8-12. Information: 717-846-6789 or cyperformingarts.com.

This image released by Fox Searchlight Films shows Olivia Colman in a scene from the film "The Favourite." On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24, 2019. (Atsushi Nishijima/Fox Searchlight Films via AP) (Photo: Atsushi Nishijima / AP)

CapFilm screens two nominees for the Best Picture Oscar: "The Favourite," 4 p.m., and "A Star Is Born," 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga star the latest reboot of "A Star is Born." The movie opens Thursday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

The York Symphony Orchestra will celebrate one of rock's icons with "David Bowie," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. The Pops Series Concert will include special guests Jeans 'n Classics and conductor Chelsea Tipton II in an evening of Bowie's music performed at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $9 adults, $5 students. Information: www.YorkSymphony.org or 717-846-1111.

Singer/songwriter David Bowie performs in 2003 at Madison Square Garden. Bowie died Jan. 10. (Photo: AP file photo)

The York Symphony Chamber Singers will give a concert Feb. 17 at Wrightsville Presbyterian Church. (Photo: submitted)

The Chamber Singers of the York Symphony Chorus will perform "Music of the Heart," a celebration of love and romance, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Wrightsville Presbyterian Church, 205 N. Second St., Wrightsville. The concert will include love songs from "My Fair Lady," "The Music Man," "Camelot" and more. Free, a free-will offering will be taken.

York musicians are putting on a show for a friend at Jammin' for James, 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. At least seven local bands plus a house band will join together to raise money for James Gibble, a bartender at Tutoni's who is currently battling cancer. Tickets: $20. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Legally Blonde: The Musical" comes to the Strand Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 17. (Photo: Appell Center for the Performing Arts)

"Legally Blonde: The Musical" comes to stage at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The Broadway Series show follows Elle Woods from the sorority house to Harvard Law, with her Chihuahua Bruiser in tow, of course. Tickets start at $52.88. Information: appellcenter.org.

This image released by Neon shows Sebastian Stan as Jeff Gillooly, from left, Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding and Julianne Nicholson as Diane Rawlinson in a scene from "I, Tonya." Robbie was nominated for an Oscar for best actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Neon via AP) (Photo: AP)

York College will screen "I, Tonya," the film about the infamous Nancy Kerrigan/Tonya Harding figure skating incident, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Humanities Building, Room 218. Millersville university professor of film studies Jill Craven will lead a discussion afterward. Free.

