What's happening in York this week
Roald Dahl's "James and the Giant Peach" comes to DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, Feb. 15-24 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The story follows James through some heartwarming and funny times as well as some dark times. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $12 general admission, $16 reserved, $2 extra at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.
Las Vegas headliner Mac King brings his comedy magic show to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Feb. 15. King has been selling out 10 shows a week for 20 years with memorable illusions woven with Kentucky-born charm. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $25. Information: appellcenter.org.
The Belmont Theatre presents "Little Shop of Horrors," Feb. 15-24 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The upbeat musical features such songs as "Feed Me," "Suddenly Seymour" and the title song, all in a doo-wop style, as floral assistant Seymour discovers a new plant that promises him the world, as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors 62+, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org.
Pianist Jim Brickman brings his "Share the Love" tour to the stage at the Pullo Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Brickman is known for his distinctive piano style and captivating live performances. Tickets: $75-$30. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.
The Goodridge Freedom Center presents "The Common Threads that Bind Us," 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the center, 123 E. Philadelphia St. Living history interpreters of Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X will discuss their fight for justice and equality in the 1960s and concerns about today's society in this Black History Month presentation. Entrance: $3 adults, $1 seniors and students. Information: www.facebook.com/goodridgefreedomcenter.
Central York High School presents "Catch Me If You Can," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 16-17. Tickets: $8-12. Information: 717-846-6789 or cyperformingarts.com.
CapFilm screens two nominees for the Best Picture Oscar: "The Favourite," 4 p.m., and "A Star Is Born," 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.
The York Symphony Orchestra will celebrate one of rock's icons with "David Bowie," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. The Pops Series Concert will include special guests Jeans 'n Classics and conductor Chelsea Tipton II in an evening of Bowie's music performed at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $9 adults, $5 students. Information: www.YorkSymphony.org or 717-846-1111.
More: York Symphony Orchestra to perform David Bowie classics with Canadian rockers
The Chamber Singers of the York Symphony Chorus will perform "Music of the Heart," a celebration of love and romance, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Wrightsville Presbyterian Church, 205 N. Second St., Wrightsville. The concert will include love songs from "My Fair Lady," "The Music Man," "Camelot" and more. Free, a free-will offering will be taken.
York musicians are putting on a show for a friend at Jammin' for James, 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. At least seven local bands plus a house band will join together to raise money for James Gibble, a bartender at Tutoni's who is currently battling cancer. Tickets: $20. Information: appellcenter.org.
"Legally Blonde: The Musical" comes to stage at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The Broadway Series show follows Elle Woods from the sorority house to Harvard Law, with her Chihuahua Bruiser in tow, of course. Tickets start at $52.88. Information: appellcenter.org.
York College will screen "I, Tonya," the film about the infamous Nancy Kerrigan/Tonya Harding figure skating incident, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Humanities Building, Room 218. Millersville university professor of film studies Jill Craven will lead a discussion afterward. Free.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.