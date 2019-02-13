Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Movies opening in York this week
A new action movie, a horror sequel and the end of all rom-coms are on screens this week.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Movies opening in York this week
"Alita: Battle Angel," starring Rosa Salazar and Christoph Waltz, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Weak script brings down 'Alita: Battle Angel'
"Happy Death Day 2U," starring Jessica Roth and Israel Broussard, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Isn't It Romantic," starring Rebel Wilson and Priyanka Chopra, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ perfect Galentine’s Day pick
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/13/movies-opening-york-week/2863251002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.