Get ready for your spring home projects at the York Builders Association Home & Garden Show, Feb. 8-10 at the York Expo Center. More than 150 experts will be available to help with any home or outdoor needs. Hours: 1-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $8. Information: yorkbuilders.com.

CapComedy presents Leighann Lord, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Lord is a veteran stand-up comedian featured on Comedy Central and the Netflix Def Comedy Jam 25th Anniversary Special, and she has been a co-host of NatGeo's "StarTalk" with Neil de Grasse Tyson. With Dylan Vattelana. Tickets: $10. Information: appellcenter.org.

Hibrewnation Festival of Beer will bring 100 hand-selected craft and local beers to the York Expo Center on Saturday, Feb. 9. The selection includes samples of timed releases and limited offerings. Tickets: $60-$25. Information: www.hibrewnation.com.

The Hanover-based Black Rose Rollers roller derby team will host its annual Sugar Rush Princess Tea, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the YWCA of Hanover, 23 W. Chestnut St. Attendees are invited to dress up as their favorite princess or Disney character to dance, sing and mingle with Snow White, Belle, Cinderella, Elsa, Wreck-It Ralph and more. Tickets: $10 children, $5 adults, free for infants 1 and younger for one-hour sessions. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/sugar-rush-tickets-53357783.

Catch this year's crop of short films nominated for an Academy Award Feb. 9 and 10 at the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The lineup: Animated Shorts, 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9; Live Action Shorts, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9; Documentary Shorts, 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. Tickets: $10 for one block, $15 for two or three. Information: appellcenter.org.

Drummer Jeff Stabley and friends present "An Afternoon of Duets," 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at DeMeester Recital Hall at York College. Stabley, who directs the jazz program at the college, will perform with musicians including pianist Ken Osowski, vocalist Robin Work and saxophonist Tim Warfield. Free.

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" will come to the Pullo Center Feb. 10. (Photo: cinderellaonbroadway.com)

"Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" comes to the Pullo Center at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. The Tony Award winner takes a contemporary take on the classic tale, with music by the creators of "South Pacific" and "The Sound of Music." Tickets: $65-$35. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

York College presents "Shakespeare in Hollywood" Feb. 14-16. (Photo: submitted)

York College's Division of Theatre presents Ken Ludwig's "Shakespeare in Hollywood," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 14-16 at the Waldner Performing Arts Center on the campus. York native Ludwig imagined what would happen if the characters Puck and Oberon appeared on a movie set where "A Midsummer Night's Dream" was being filmed. Free. Go to www.ycp.edu/theatre or call 717-600-3868 for reservations.

