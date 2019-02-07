Movies opening in York this week
"Cold Pursuit," starring Liam Neeson and Tom Bateman, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13.
More: 'Cold Pursuit' deftly follows dads' revenge desires
"Destroyer," starring Nicole Kidman and Sebastian Stan, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Going rogue: Nicole Kidman as a Dirty Harriet in ‘Destroyer’
"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," with the voices of Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Lego Movie 2': Everything's not awesome, but friends make it better
"The Prodigy," starring Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Stan & Ollie," starring Steven Coogan and John C. Reilly, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"What Men Want," starring Taraji P. Heson and Aldis Hodge, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Gender-flipped 'What Men Want' fails with its premise
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.