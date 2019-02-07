Liam Neeson stars in "Cold Pursuit." The movie opens Thursday, Feb. 7, at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13. (Photo: Summit Entertainment)

"Cold Pursuit," starring Liam Neeson and Tom Bateman, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13.

More: 'Cold Pursuit' deftly follows dads' revenge desires

Nicole Kidman stars in "Destroyer," playing at R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Annapurna Pictures)

"Destroyer," starring Nicole Kidman and Sebastian Stan, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

More: Going rogue: Nicole Kidman as a Dirty Harriet in ‘Destroyer’

Emmet, voiced by Chris Pratt,stars in "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part." The movie opens Feb. 7 at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," with the voices of Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Lego Movie 2': Everything's not awesome, but friends make it better

Jackson Robert Scott stars in "The Prodigy," playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Orion Pictures)

"The Prodigy," starring Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

John C. Reilly, left, and Steve Coogan star in "Stan & Ollie," playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: Sony Pictures Classics)

"Stan & Ollie," starring Steven Coogan and John C. Reilly, is playing at Small Star Art House.

Taraji P. Henson stars in "What Men Want." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"What Men Want," starring Taraji P. Heson and Aldis Hodge, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: Gender-flipped 'What Men Want' fails with its premise

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/07/movies-opening-york-week/2802088002/