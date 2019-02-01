Bethel Music began as a local worship team at Bethel Church, a nondenominational megachurch in the northern California city of Redding, in 2001. The group will perform at the York Fair on Monday, Sept. 9. (Photo: Submitted)

Christian worship group Bethel Music will perform at the York Fair for its inaugural summer run this year.

Bethel Music began as a local worship team at Bethel Church, a nondenominational megachurch in the northern California city of Redding, in 2001.

With more than a dozen members who make up an "Artist Collective," many of whom record and release their own individual albums, and its own record label and publishing house, Bethel has become a major player in the Christian music world.

In 2015, Bethel artists Amanda Cook, Jonathan Helser and Melissa Helser were winners at the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, which could be described as the Grammy Awards of the Christian music world.

If you go: Bethel Music will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, the York Fair announced in a Jan. 30 news release Jan. 30. Admission is $20 to $35, and ticket sales open Friday, Feb. 8.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit yorkfair.com or call 717-848-2033.

