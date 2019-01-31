Andrew Smith and Justin Nicholas star in "The Liar" at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "The Liar," Feb. 1-8 in the studio at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The comedy was written in the 1600s by Pierre Corneille. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo will perform Feb. 1 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: www.mambazo.com)

Ladysmith Black Mambazo brings traditional South African music to the Strand Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1. The singing group was founded in the early 1960s and has won five Grammys for world music with its peaceful protest songs. Paul Simon incorporated the rich harmonies in his "Graceland" album in 1986. Tickets start at $24.50 for the show at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. 50 N. George St. Information: appellcenter.org.

"American Girl Live" is a brand new musical touring the nation. It will play at The Strand Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. (Photo by Amy Boyle Photography). (Photo: Submitted)

"American Girl Live" brings a fresh musical about girls to stage at the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The show celebrates the power of girls and friendship and overcoming obstacles. Showtimes: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Tickets start at $35.75. Information: appellcenter.org.

More: 'American Girl Live' to bring song, dance and empowering message to York audience

Celebrate the life of the King of Rock and Roll at an Elvis Tribute, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. The Spin Outs band and Cody Ray Slaughter will perform. Tickets: $29-$34. Information: TheEich.org.

The Bill Murray classic "Groundhog Day" comes to the Capitol Theatre on, appropriately, Groundhog Day, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Vanda Guzman will perform Feb. 3 at Martin Library. (Photo: submitted)

Jazz and soul singer Vanda Guzman will perform "Music with a Twist" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St. Guzman has performed in Europe and with singer including Patti Labelle, Liza Minelli and Michael Bolton. Free. Information: email adultprograms@yorklibraries.org or call 717-849-6926.

Buy Photo Four Seasons Sun Rooms owner Greg Biscoe prepares the Harrisburg and Lancaster company's display for the York Builders Association Home and Garden Show Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. He said the family-owned business has attended the show for 31 years. The show will feature landscape displays, product demos and activities for children. It runs The show runs Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: , The York Dispatch)

Get ready for your spring home projects at the York Builders Association Home & Garden Show, Feb. 8-10 at the York Expo Center. More than 150 experts will be available to help with any home or outdoor needs. Hours: 1-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $8. Information: yorkbuilders.com.

Hibrewnation Festival of Beer will bring 100 hand-selected craft and local beers to the York Expo Center on Saturday, Feb. 9. The selection includes samples of timed releases and limited offerings. Tickets: $60-$25. Information: www.hibrewnation.com.

The Hanover-based Black Rose Rollers roller derby team will host its annual Princess Tea, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the YWCA of Hanover, 23 W. Chestnut St. Attendees are invited to dress up as their favorite princess or Disney character to dance, sing and mingle with Snow White, Belle, Cinderella, Elsa, Wreck-It Ralph and more. Tickets: $10 children, $5 adults, free for infants 1 and younger for one-hour sessions. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/sugar-rush-tickets-53357783.

Catch this year's crop of short films nominated for an Academy Award Feb. 9 and 10 at the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The lineup: Animated Shorts, 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9; Live Action Shorts, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9; Documentary Shorts, 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. Tickets: $10 for one block, $15 for two or three. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Jeff Stabley Quartet will perform Dec. 1 at St. John's Episcopal Church. (Photo: submitted)

Drummer Jeff Stabley and friends present "An Afternoon of Duets," 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at DeMeester Recital Hall at York College. Stabley, who directs the jazz program at the college, will perform with musicians including pianist Ken Osowski, vocalist Robin Work and saxophonist Tim Warfield. Free.

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" will come to the Pullo Center Feb. 10. (Photo: cinderellaonbroadway.com)

"Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" comes to the Pullo Center at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. The Tony Award winner takes a contemporary take on the classic tale, with music by the creators of "South Pacific" and "The Sound of Music." Tickets: $65-$35. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

York College presents "Shakespeare in Hollywood" Feb. 14-16. (Photo: submitted)

York College's Division of Theatre presents Ken Ludwig's "Shakespeare in Hollywood," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 14-16 at the Waldner Performing Arts Center on the campus. York native Ludwig imagined what would happen if the characters Puck and Oberon appeared on a movie set where "A Midsummer Night's Dream" was being filmed. Free. Go to www.ycp.edu/theatre or call 717-600-3868 for reservations.

Erin Marshal, Hannah Yorgy and Brody Verlin are in "James and the Giant Peach," Feb. 15-24 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

Roald Dahl's "James and the Giant Peach" comes to DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, Feb. 15-24 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The story follows James through some heartwarming and funny times as well as some dark times. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $12 general admission, $16 reserved, $2 extra at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.

Magician Mac King comes to the Capitol Theatre on Feb. 15. (Photo: www.mackingshow.com)

Las Vegas headliner Mac King brings his comedy magic show to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Feb. 15. King has been selling out 10 shows a week for 20 years with memorable illusions woven with Kentucky-born charm. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $25. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Belmont Theatre presents "Little Shop of Horrors" Feb. 15-24. (Photo: submitted)

The Belmont Theatre presents "Little Shop of Horrors," Feb. 15-24 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The upbeat musical features such songs as "Feed Me," "Suddenly Seymour" and the title song, all in a doo-wop style, as floral assistant Seymour discovers a new plant that promises him the world, as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors 62+, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

Jim Brickman comes to the Pullo Center Feb. 15. (Photo: jimbrickman.com)

Pianist Jim Brickman brings his "Share the Love" tour to the stage at the Pullo Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Brickman is known for his distinctive piano style and captivating live performances. Tickets: $75-$30. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

The York Symphony Orchestra will celebrate one of rock's icons with "David Bowie," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. The Pops Series Concert will include special guests Jeans 'n Classics and conductor Chelsea Tipton II in an evening of Bowie's music performed at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $9 adults, $5 students. Information: www.YorkSymphony.org or 717-846-1111.

The York Symphony Chamber Singers will give a concert Feb. 17 at Wrightsville Presbyterian Church. (Photo: submitted)

The Chamber Singers of the York Symphony Chorus will perform "Music of the Heart," a celebration of love and romance, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Wrightsville Presbyterian Church, 205 N. Second St., Wrightsville. The concert will include love songs from "My Fair Lady," "The Music Man," "Camelot" and more. Free, a free-will offering will be taken.

"Legally Blonde: The Musical" comes to stage at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The Broadway Series show follows Elle Woods from the sorority house to Harvard Law, with her Chihuahua Bruiser in tow, of course. Tickets start at $52.88. Information: appellcenter.org.

Take in some of today's rising musical acts during the Millennium Music Conference, Feb. 21-23. The conference brings hundreds of music industry professionals to the area for two days of panels, clinics and workshops and three nights of performances in 25 venues in and around Harrisburg. Information: MusicConference.net.

A Taste of York City is Feb. 22. (Photo: www.atasteofyorkcity.org)

Indulge in some of York's finest dining at the 17th Annual A Taste of York City, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Voni Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave. The evening features red carpet arrivals, live entertainment, a cocktail reception with local wines and beers and appetizers, followed by a seated, gourmet dinner provided by York City restaurants. Tickets: $85, benefits York City Special Events. Information: www.atasteofyorkcity.org.

Moana, left, and Maui in "Moana," the Disney movie about a young Pacific Island princess who dreams of becoming an ocean navigator. the movie opens Wednesday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

See "Moana" on the big screen again for free at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. The 2016 animated film features the voices of Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as an adventurous teenager who leaves her island and the demigod who joins her mission. Tickets are required, stop by the box office at 1031 Edgecomb Ave.

The Chieftains will perform Feb. 27 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: submitted)

Legendary Irish musicians The Chieftains are celebrating their 57th anniversary with a tour that includes a show at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The band has performed around the world and for millions of people, blending tradition with modern music. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $41.38. Information: appellcenter.org.

More: 'You won't have time to blink': The Chieftains to bring award-winning Irish music to York

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/31/yorks-best-february-entertainment-calendar/2735216002/