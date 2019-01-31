Andrew Smith and Justin Nicholas star in "The Liar" at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "The Liar," Feb. 1-8 in the studio at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The comedy was written in the 1600s by Pierre Corneille. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo will perform Feb. 1 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: www.mambazo.com)

Ladysmith Black Mambazo brings traditional South African music to the Strand Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1. The singing group was founded in the early 1960s and has won five Grammys for world music with its peaceful protest songs. Paul Simon incorporated the rich harmonies in his "Graceland" album in 1986. Tickets start at $24.50 for the show at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. 50 N. George St. Information: appellcenter.org.

"American Girl Live" is a brand new musical touring the nation. It will play at The Strand Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. (Photo by Amy Boyle Photography). (Photo: Submitted)

"American Girl Live" brings a fresh musical about girls to stage at the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The show celebrates the power of girls and friendship and overcoming obstacles. Showtimes: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Tickets start at $35.75. Information: appellcenter.org.

Celebrate the life of the King of Rock and Roll at an Elvis Tribute, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. The Spin Outs band and Cody Ray Slaughter will perform. Tickets: $29-$34. Information: TheEich.org.

Bill Murray stars in "Groundhog Day," playing Saturday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

The Bill Murray classic "Groundhog Day" comes to the Capitol Theatre on, appropriately, Groundhog Day, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Vanda Guzman will perform Feb. 3 at Martin Library. (Photo: submitted)

Jazz and soul singer Vanda Guzman will perform "Music with a Twist" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St. Guzman has performed in Europe and with singer including Patti Labelle, Liza Minelli and Michael Bolton. Free. Information: email adultprograms@yorklibraries.org or call 717-849-6926.

