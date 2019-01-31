Share This Story!
Movies opening in York this week
Two documentaries and an action movies come to the screens this week.
York Dispatch
Published 6:42 p.m. ET Jan. 31, 2019
"Liyana," a documentary featuring Gcina Mhlophe, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"Miss Bala," starring Gina Rodriguez and Anthony Mackie, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"They Shall Not Grow Old," a documentary from Peter Jackson on World War I, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.
