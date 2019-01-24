Take an indoor and outdoor look into the world of owls with an Owl Walk, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Nixon County Park. A wildlife rehabilitator will show participants a local species or two up close, then the group will go on a quiet hike while calling for owls. Ages 10 and up, dress for the weather. no fee, donations will support wildlife rehabilitation in York County. Register: 717-428-1961.

The Parker Quartet will perform Jan .25 at York College. (Photo: submitted)

The Grammy-winning Parker Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at York College's DeMeester Recital Hall at Wolf Hall. The string quartet is known for its dynamic interpretations, luminous sound and exceptional musicianship. Free.

Brush up your art skills with a Watercolor Class for Beginners, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Nixon County Park Nature Center. Wildlife artist Teanna Byerts will lead an introduction to basic watercolor techniques, and the class will practice skills in the indoor treasury of wildlife. Cost: $10, all supplies provided. Register at 717-428-1961.

The Country Jamboree comes to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center on Jan. 26. (Photo: www.thecountryjamboree.com)

The Eichelberger Performing Arts Center presents "The Country Jamboree — Live in Concert," 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. The performance features the music of some of the legends of country music, including Hank Williams, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash. Tickets: $28. Information: TheEich.org or 717-637-7086.

Co-director Erin Beckloff will speak about "Pressing On: The Letterpress Film" on Jan. 31 at York College. (Photo: submitted)

York College will screen "Pressing On: The Letterpress Film," 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at the college's Weinstock Lecture Hall in the Willman Business Center. The documentary looks at the people who are keeping the craft of letterpress printing alive. Co-director Erin Beckloff will have a question and answer session after the screening. Free.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/24/whats-happening-york-week/2670843002/