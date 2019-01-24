LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Becoming Astrid," starring Alba August and Maria Bonnevie, is playing at Small Star Art House.

"The Favourite," starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"The Kid Who Would Be King," starring Patrick Stewart and Louis Ashbourne Serkis, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"Salvador Dali: In Search of Immortality," a documentary on the surrealist painter, is playing at Small Star Art House.

"Serenity," starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

 

