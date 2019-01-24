Alba August stars in "Becoming Astrid," playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: www.musicboxfilms.com)

"Becoming Astrid," starring Alba August and Maria Bonnevie, is playing at Small Star Art House.

This image released by Fox Searchlight Films shows Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, right, in a scene from the film "The Favourite." On Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, the film was nominated for a Golden Globe award for best motion picture musical or comedy. The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 6. (Atsushi Nishijima/Fox Searchlight Films via AP) (Photo: Atsushi Nishijima / AP)

"The Favourite," starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis in a scene from "The Kid Who Would Be King." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

"The Kid Who Would Be King," starring Patrick Stewart and Louis Ashbourne Serkis, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"Salvador Dali: In Search of Immortality" is playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: facebook.com)

"Salvador Dali: In Search of Immortality," a documentary on the surrealist painter, is playing at Small Star Art House.

Matthew McConaughey stars in "Serenity." The movie opens Jan. 25 at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Aviron Pictures)

"Serenity," starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/24/movies-opening-york-week/2671477002/