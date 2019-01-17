Buy Photo The Yeti or Abominable Snowman, left, plays with Carolina Raschke, 5, of Manchester Township, during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

CelebrateARTS Week, sponsored by the Cultural Alliance of York County, continues through Saturday, Jan. 19. All events are free. Information: www.culturalyork.org/events/celebratearts-week/ Some highlights:

Silent Disco, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Aortic Valve will be spinning music and projecting video, and dancers from Greater York Dance and Midstate Ballet will open with a performance timed to the music broadcast to wireless headphones.

8-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Aortic Valve will be spinning music and projecting video, and dancers from Greater York Dance and Midstate Ballet will open with a performance timed to the music broadcast to wireless headphones. Free dress rehearsal with the York Symphony Orchestra, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Appell Center. The YSO opens a rehearsal for their "National Heroes" concert.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Appell Center. The YSO opens a rehearsal for their "National Heroes" concert. 10th Annual York County History Center Family Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St. The theme is Passport Around the World, and the interactive experience explores music, dance, crafts and tastes representing the diverse heritage of York's history makers.

FestivICE returns to Cherry Lane in downtown York through Saturday, Jan. 19, with 20 ice sculptures, appearances by "Frozen" characters and the FestivICE Yeti along with live music and children's activities. A 40-foot ice slide will be open for free rides for kids 12 and under, and there will be five chances to do the Yeti Stomp dance on Saturday, Jan. 19. Free. Information: www.FestivICE.com.

Pianist Natasha Paremski will release a new album Friday, Jan. 18, featuring her performances of "Pictures at an Exhibition," by Modest Mussorgsky, and "Variations on a Theme by Tchaikovsky," by Fred Hersch. (Photo: Submitted)

The York Symphony Orchestra will present "National Heroes," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert includes "Make Gentle the Life of This World," a piece to honor Martin Luther King Jr., as well as celebrations of two composers who were national heroes in their homelands: Dmitri Shostakovich of Russia and Jean Sibelius of Finland. Pianist Natasha Paremski is featured. Tickets start at $9 for adults, $5 for students. Information: www.YorkSymphony.org or 717-846-1111.

Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show pulls into the York Expo Center, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 19-20. The show is billed as the largest and longest-running model train and collectible toy show in the country and offers hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale as well as operating exhibits. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets: $10 Saturday, $9 Sunday, kids 11 and under free. Information: http://trainshow.com/york.

York Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Denise Dillenbeck will perform Sunday, Jan. 20. (Photo: submitted)

York Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Denise Dillenbeck will perform for the St. John Concert Series, 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St. Dillenbeck has toured Europe and America with the Philadelphia Orchestra and has played with the Seattle Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Pennsylvania Ballet Theater, Philly Pops and many others.A free-will offering will be received. Information: 717-848-1862.

The Wood Brothers will play at the Strand Theatre in York on Monday, Jan. 21. (Photo courtesy of The Wood Brothers). (Photo: Submitted)

XPN Welcomes The Wood Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The trio's sixth album, "One Drop of Truth," mixes country-folk and slide guitar funk into a dynamic recording. Tickets start at $30.13. Information: appellcenter.org.

