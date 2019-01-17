Movies opening in York this week
"Glass," starring Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: ‘Glass’: M. Night Shyamalan lectures us on comics mythology until you wanna break something
"If Beale Street Could Talk," starring Kiki Layne and Stephan James, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.
