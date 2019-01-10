CLOSE FestivICE 2018 in downtown York!

The Belmont Theatre presents "Love, Sex & the I.R.S.," Jan. 11-20 in the Bon-Ton Studio at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The farce begins as one of two musicians living together in New York City decides to save money by filing tax returns listing the two men as married, which works fine until the IRS comes to check in. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $27, seniors 62+ $25, youth 18 and under $15. Information: www.thebelmont.org or 717-854-5715.

A "Napoleon Dynamite" special event comes to the Pullo Center Jan. 11. (Photo: imdb.com)

It's been almost 15 years since "Napoleon Dynamite" made a splash in the indie film scene. Cast members Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will join a discussion after a screening of the film at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. Tickets: $35-$80. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association presents Michael Cleveland & Flamekeepers, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Goodwill Fire Co., 2318 S. Queen St. Cleveland was named fiddler of the year 11 times by the International Bluegrass Music Association and was inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame last year. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 members, $18 nonmembers. Information: www.sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.

Dario Cecchini will take the stage at the Pullo Center. (Photo: facebook.com)

Italian butcher Dario Cecchini returns to the Pullo Center for Tuscany, Nose to Tail II, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Cecchini will demonstrate his "no waste" philosophy as he breaks down a side of beef onstage. Tickets: $27-$67. An Artisan MeatUp! showcase of local food artisans takes place 1-3 p.m. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

"What Are You Afraid Of?" an installation by Temple professor Jessica Jane Julius is on display at Marketview Arts. (Photo: www.culturalyork.org)

Join a free community cultural celebration with CelebrateARTS Week, Jan. 13-19, sponsored by the Cultural Alliance of York County. All events are free. Information: www.culturalyork.org/events/celebratearts-week/ Some highlights:

MLK Day Celebration, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Union Lutheran Church, 408 W. Market St. Opens with a soul food love feast, followed by an evening of performance and the words of Martin Luther King Jr. as read by leaders and mentors from York County’s African-American community.

6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Union Lutheran Church, 408 W. Market St. Opens with a soul food love feast, followed by an evening of performance and the words of Martin Luther King Jr. as read by leaders and mentors from York County’s African-American community. "What Are You Afraid Of?" 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, on first and third Floors of Marketview Arts, 37 W. Philadelphia St. The installation by Temple professor Jessica Jane Julius’ will examine the culture of fear through the lens of visual and performing arts. Tuesday's program is a closing interactive event focusing on the theme of fear. No RSVP required, all are welcome.

6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, on first and third Floors of Marketview Arts, 37 W. Philadelphia St. The installation by Temple professor Jessica Jane Julius’ will examine the culture of fear through the lens of visual and performing arts. Tuesday's program is a closing interactive event focusing on the theme of fear. No RSVP required, all are welcome. Superhero Family Night, Thursday, Jan. 17. From 5-6:30 p.m. at Creative York, 10 N. Beaver St., create a superhero mask, then at 7 p.m., head to the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St., for a free screening of "The Incredibles." Costumes encouraged.

Catch a free screening of "The Incredibles" Jan. 17 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

Classic Albums Live brings "Creedence Clearwater Revival — Chronicle Vol. 1" to stage, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The performance re-creates the album live, note for note, then follows it with a second set of the artist's greatest hits. Tickets start at $38. Information: appellcenter.org.

Tyler Henry will be onstage at the Strand Theatre Jan. 16. (Photo: facebook.com)

The Strand Theatre presents Tyler Henry — The Hollywood Medium, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Henry's show on E! portrays his communications with stars sharing grief and loss. Tickets start at $39.38. Information: appellcenter.org.

Buy Photo Aajahila James, 6, of York City, sleds down the ice slide during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

FestivICE returns to Cherry Lane in downtown York Jan. 17-19, with 20 ice sculptures, appearances by "Frozen" characters and the FestivICE Yeti along with live music and children's activities. A 40-foot ice slide will be open for free rides for kids 12 and under, and there will be five chances to do the Yeti Stomp dance on Saturday, Jan. 19. Free. Information: www.FestivICE.com.

Buy Photo FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/10/whats-happening-york-week/2537240002/