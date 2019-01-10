LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Ben Is Back," starring Lucas Hedges and Julia Roberts, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

"A Dog's Way Home," starring Ashley Judd and Jonah Hauer-King, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"On the Basis of Sex," starring Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"Replicas," starring Keanu Reeves and Alice Eve, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"Shoplifters," starring Lily Franky and Sakura Ando, is playing at Small Star Art House.

"The Upside," starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

