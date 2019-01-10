Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Movies opening in York this week
Dramas, dogs and the notorious RBG are coming to screens this weekend.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Movies opening in York this week
York Dispatch
Published 3:14 p.m. ET Jan. 10, 2019
"Ben Is Back," starring Lucas Hedges and Julia Roberts, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.
"A Dog's Way Home," starring Ashley Judd and Jonah Hauer-King, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ is a sweet but outlandish tale
"On the Basis of Sex," starring Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'On the Basis of Sex' looks at RBG's origin story
"Replicas," starring Keanu Reeves and Alice Eve, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Shoplifters," starring Lily Franky and Sakura Ando, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"The Upside," starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: It's a struggle to find the bright side to 'The Upside'
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/10/movies-opening-york-week/2539079002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.