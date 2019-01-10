Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges star in "Ben Is Back." The movie is playing at R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Roadside Attractions)

"Ben Is Back," starring Lucas Hedges and Julia Roberts, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

Lucas (Jonah Hauer-King) and Bella (Amber) in “A Dog’s Way Home.” The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

"A Dog's Way Home," starring Ashley Judd and Jonah Hauer-King, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ is a sweet but outlandish tale

Felicity Jones portrays Ruth Bader Ginsburg in "On the Basis of Sex." The movie opens Friday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Focus Features)

"On the Basis of Sex," starring Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'On the Basis of Sex' looks at RBG's origin story

Keanu Reeves stars in "Replicas," playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Riverstone Pictures)

"Replicas," starring Keanu Reeves and Alice Eve, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"Shoplifters" is playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: Magnolia Pictures)

"Shoplifters," starring Lily Franky and Sakura Ando, is playing at Small Star Art House.

Kevin Hart, left, and Bryan Cranston star in "The Upside." The film opens Thursday, Jan. 10, at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: STXfilms)

"The Upside," starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: It's a struggle to find the bright side to 'The Upside'

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/10/movies-opening-york-week/2539079002/