Comedian Bill Engvall has two shows at the Strand Theatre on Jan. 5. (Photo: www.billengvall.com)

Comedian Bill Engvall brings his unique perspective to the Strand Theatre Saturday, Jan. 5. Engvall has been seen everywhere from "Dancing with the Stars" to TBS and CMT series to the Blue Collar Comedy concert films. Two shows for mature audiences, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets start at $47. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Belmont Theatre presents "Love, Sex & the I.R.S.," Jan. 11-20 in the Bon-Ton Studio at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The farce begins as one of two musicians living together in New York City decides to save money by filing tax returns listing the two men as married, which works fine until the IRS comes to check in. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $27, seniors 62+ $25, youth 18 and under $15. Information: www.thebelmont.org or 717-854-5715.

A "Napoleon Dynamite" special event comes to the Pullo Center Jan. 11. (Photo: imdb.com)

It's been almost 15 years since "Napoleon Dynamite" made a splash in the indie film scene. Cast members Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will join a discussion after a screening of the film at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. Tickets: $35-$80. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Dario Cecchini returns to the Pullo Center on Jan. 13. (Photo: facebook.com)

Italian butcher Dario Cecchini returns to the Pullo Center for Tuscany, Nose to Tail II, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Cecchini will demonstrate his "no waste" philosophy as he breaks down a side of beef onstage. Tickets: $27-$67. An Artisan MeatUp! showcase of local food artisans takes place 1-3 p.m. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Kylie Reams, 5, of York City, dances under bubbles she made. Family Day 2014 at the Agricultural & Industrial Museum attracted more than 400 people to the museum Saturday, showing how closely history relates to science, technology, engineering, math and the arts. The day featured hands-on learning stations, science experiments, demonstrations and musicians. The event was sponsored by the York County Heritage Trust Auxiliary. Bil Bowden photos (Photo: Dispatch file photo)

Join a free community cultural celebration with CelebrateARTS Week, Jan. 13-19, sponsored by the Cultural Alliance of York County. All events are free. Information: www.culturalyork.org/events/celebratearts-week/ Some highlights:

MLK Day Celebration , 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Union Lutheran Church, 408 W. Market St. Opens with a soul food love feast, followed by an evening of performance and the words of Martin Luther King Jr.

, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Union Lutheran Church, 408 W. Market St. Opens with a soul food love feast, followed by an evening of performance and the words of Martin Luther King Jr. Superhero Family Night , Thursday, Jan. 17. From 5-6:30 p.m. at Creative York, 10 N. Beaver St., create a superhero mask, then at 7 p.m., head to the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St., for a free screening of "The Incredibles." Costumes encouraged.

, Thursday, Jan. 17. From 5-6:30 p.m. at Creative York, 10 N. Beaver St., create a superhero mask, then at 7 p.m., head to the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St., for a free screening of "The Incredibles." Costumes encouraged. Silent Disco , 8-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Aortic Valve will be spinning music and projecting video, and dancers from Greater York Dance and Midstate Ballet will open with a performance timed to the music broadcast to wireless headphones.

, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Aortic Valve will be spinning music and projecting video, and dancers from Greater York Dance and Midstate Ballet will open with a performance timed to the music broadcast to wireless headphones. Free dress rehearsal with the York Symphony Orchestra , 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Appell Center. The YSO opens a rehearsal for their "National Heroes" concert.

, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Appell Center. The YSO opens a rehearsal for their "National Heroes" concert. 10th Annual York County History Center Family Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St. The theme is Passport Around the World, and the interactive experience explores music, dance, crafts and tastes representing the diverse heritage of York's history makers.

Catch a free screening of "The Incredibles" Jan. 17 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

Classic Albums Live brings "Creedence Clearwater Revival — Chronicle Vol. 1" to stage, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The performance re-creates the album live, note for note, then follows it with a second set of the artist's greatest hits. Tickets start at $38. Information: appellcenter.org.

Tyler Henry will be at the Strand Theatre on Jan. 16. (Photo: facebook.com)

The Strand Theatre presents Tyler Henry — The Hollywood Medium, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Henry's show on E! portrays his communications with stars sharing grief and loss. Tickets start at $39.38. Information: appellcenter.org.

FestivICE returns to Cherry Lane in downtown York Jan. 17-19, with 20 ice sculptures, appearances by "Frozen" characters and the FestivICE Yeti along with live music and children's activities. A 40-foot ice slide will be open for free rides for kids 12 and under, and there will be five chances to do the Yeti Stomp dance on Saturday, Jan. 19. Free. Information: www.FestivICE.com.

Pianist Natasha Paremski will be featured during the York Symphony Orchestra's "National Heroes" concert on Jan. 19. (Photo: submitted)

The York Symphony Orchestra will present "National Heroes," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert includes "Make Gentle the Life of This World," a piece to honor Martin Luther King Jr., as well as celebrations of two composers who were national heroes in their homelands: Dmitri Shostakovich of Russia and Jean Sibelius of Finland. Pianist Natasha Paremski is featured. Tickets start at $9 for adults, $5 for students. Information: www.YorkSymphony.org or 717-846-1111.

Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show pulls into the York Expo Center, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 19-20. The show is billed as the largest and longest-running model train and collectible toy show in the country and offers hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale as well as operating exhibits. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets: $10 Saturday, $9 Sunday, kids 11 and under free. Information: http://trainshow.com/york.

The Wood Brothers perform Jan. 21 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: facebook.com)

XPN Welcomes The Wood Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The trio's sixth album, "One Drop of Truth," mixes country-folk and slide guitar funk into a dynamic recording. Tickets start at $30.13. Information: appellcenter.org.

Buy Photo Teddy 2, a barred owl, is shown during a Birds of Prey presentation at Richard M. Nixon County Park Nature Center in Springfield Township, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Take an indoor and outdoor look into the world of owls with an Owl Walk, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Nixon County Park. A wildlife rehabilitator will show participants a local species or two up close, then the group will go on a quiet hike while calling for owls. Ages 10 and up, dress for the weather. no fee, donations will support wildlife rehabilitation in York County. Register: 717-428-1961.

"Back to the Future" comes to the Pullo Center Jan. 26. (Photo: photos from Universal Pictures)

Go back in time with "Back to the Future," 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. The classic 1985 film stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Tickets: $8-10. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

